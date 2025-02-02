Budget 2025: 'Hits the perfect note', here's how industry leaders react to key announcements

Follow us on Image Source : X Industry leaders' reaction to Budget 2025

Union Budget 2025 is welcomed with open arms by the ace industry leaders. From Uday Kotak to Anil Agarwal, all are hailing the government's approach towards Viksit Bharat. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2025 on Saturday. Some of the key announcements included credit enhancement for MSMEs, and startups, establishment of deep tech funds, income tax relief, etc.

One of the biggest announcements in yesterday's Budget was income tax exemption for people earning up to Rs 12 lakh per annum. Industrialists reacted to this as well. Check how corporates have reacted to Budget 2025 announcements.

Uday Kotak's reaction to Budget 2025

Uday Kotak called the tax benefits a 'tax sweetener for the middle class' on his X profile. "A budget for steady fiscal consolidation. A tax sweetener for the middle class should help consumption. Welcome steps to improve ease of doing business," he wrote.

Harsh Goenka's reaction to Budget 2025

RPG Group Chief Harsh Goenka related Budget to Mahakumbh and stated, "just like the men in blue, FM Sitharaman has announced a Champions budget that Deep(ly) Seeks to institute structural reforms, Trumps consumption woes, putting money in the hands of middle class. India does a 'shahi snan', cleansing itself from structural issues and transforming towards a truly Viksit Bharat."

Anil Agarwal's reaction to Budget 2025

Vedanta Group Chairman, Anil Agarwal, said that the budget has hit the perfect note. "I am delighted that mining is one of the 6 domains identified for transformational reforms over the next 5 years," he wrote on his X profile.

"Along with mining, agriculture is also a priority, particularly with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency in areas like edible oils. Mining, agriculture, and manufacturing (including electronics, which is a thrust area for the government) can all help increase domestic production, reduce imports and create millions of good jobs in India," he further shared.

He further highlighted the tax reforms and wrote, "the spirit of tax reform is going to be seen in other parts of the economy with trust and self-certification at the core. This will provide a very big boost to manufacturing and mining. I am delighted that mining is one of the 6 domains identified for transformational reforms over the next 5 years."