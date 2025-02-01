Budget 2025: From Polavaram Irrigation Project to water, railways, here's what announced for Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

Apart from Bihar, the Central government in Budget 2025 made a slew of announcements for Andhra Pradesh as well. During the Budget 2025 presentation, FM Sitharaman said the Central government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state’s need for a capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies.

"In the current financial year Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.

She said the Central government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers. "This will facilitate our country’s food security as well," she said.

FM Sitharaman further added that under the Act, for promoting industrial development, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads in Kopparthy node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Orvakal node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. An additional allocation will be provided this year towards capital investment for economic growth.

She said grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra, as stated in the Act, will also be provided.