Budget 2025: CAPFs under MHA receive budget hike for national security

In the Union Budget of 2025-26, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for guarding India's borders and providing internal security have received a modest increase in their budgetary outlays.

CRPF gets highest allocation among CAPFs

With over 3.25 lakh strength, the biggest CAPF is the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that has been allocated Rs 35,147 crore in the next fiscal year, up from the revised estimate of Rs 34,328 crore for 2024-25. The CRPF is engaged in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) with over 1 lakh of its personnel in the LWE-infested zones. It is also tasked with helping the government rid the country of naxalism by March 2026.

Border Security Forces witness incremental funding

The Border Security Force (BSF) for guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh with an approximate strength of 2.65 lakh has been allocated Rs 28,231 crore, higher than Rs 27,895 crore in the previous fiscal year.

CISF, ITBP, and SSB also witness Budget hike

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), guarding strategic installations like airports and the Parliament House, has been allocated Rs 16,084 crore, higher than Rs 15,272 crore for 2024-25.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been allocated Rs 10,370 crore, higher than Rs 9,861 crore.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), guarding India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been allocated Rs 10,237 crore, higher than Rs 9,834 crore for the previous fiscal year.

Increased allocation for specialised forces

The National Security Guard (NSG), the counter-terrorist elite force, has been sanctioned more than Rs 1,274 crore for 2025–26, up from Rs 1,196 crore for the previous fiscal. The Assam Rifles, responsible for the security of the Myanmar border, have been sanctioned Rs 1,196 crore, up from more than Rs 7,855 crore in 2024-25.

The modest increase in the budgetary allocation to these security forces is an indication of the government's continued priority to national security and the welfare of its troops.

