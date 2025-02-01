EXCLUSIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw calls Union Budget 2025 'for labour and farmers'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwini Vaishnaw calls Union Budget 2025 'for labour and farmers'

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a pro-people and development-driven financial roadmap, emphasising its benefits for labourers and farmers.

“This budget is designed to uplift the hardworking sections of our society, particularly the labour force and the farming community,” Vaishnaw stated, highlighting key provisions aimed at strengthening social security, boosting agricultural growth, and empowering rural workers.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to economic inclusion, pointing out that schemes for employment generation, financial support for MSMEs, and enhanced credit facilities for farmers will play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat.

Vaishnaw’s remarks align with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has positioned the 2025 budget as a catalyst for long-term economic resilience, job creation, and rural prosperity.

Scheme to benefit 1.7 crore farmers in 100 low-yield districts

In her eighth successive Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, a new initiative aimed at improving agricultural productivity in 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters. The scheme is expected to directly benefit 1.7 crore farmers across these regions.

Emphasis on rural prosperity, youth, and women

The Finance Minister added that the government would also continue its efforts in the rural development sphere with the announcement of the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme. The new scheme will be particularly aimed at the youth, women, and farmers to empower the rural sector through increased agricultural opportunities and support.

Pulses procurement through Nafed and NCCF

The government also announced that it would procure pulses through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) to stabilise the market in four years through fair prices for producers and consumers.

Atmanirbharta in pulses: A 6-year plan

In an effort to encourage self-reliance in the pulses sector, Sitharaman presented a six-year programme for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), focusing especially on increasing tur, urad, and masoor pulses produced in India. This move aims to eventually minimise dependence on imports while increasing domestic production.

New initiatives for increasing vegetable and fruit production

In addition, the government will initiate a holistic program to enhance vegetable and fruit production with remunerative prices for farmers. This will further support India's goal of enhancing food security and agricultural sustainability.

President Droupadi Murmu's vision for agricultural modernisation

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament earlier this week, highlighted the government's efforts toward modernising agriculture and enhancing farmers' income. She also praised India's record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023–24, underscoring the sector's growth and resilience.

