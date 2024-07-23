Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Budget 2024: Copies to arrive at Parliament as Sitharaman gears up to present her seventh straight Budget

The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 9:30 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

The copies of Union Budget arrive in Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25. The full Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal (April 2024 to March 2025) will be her seventh straight. She will better Desai's record, who presented consecutive five full budgets and one interim budget between 1959 to 1964.

This year will witness two budgets - an interim one in February and a full one this month. This is because an incumbent government cannot present a full Budget just before general elections.

