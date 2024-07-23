Budget 2024: Copies to arrive at Parliament as Sitharaman gears up to present her seventh straight Budget

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

The copies of Union Budget arrive in Parliament as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25. The full Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal (April 2024 to March 2025) will be her seventh straight. She will better Desai's record, who presented consecutive five full budgets and one interim budget between 1959 to 1964.

This year will witness two budgets - an interim one in February and a full one this month. This is because an incumbent government cannot present a full Budget just before general elections.