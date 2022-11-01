Fintechs utilizing Artificial Intelligence for seamless payment solutions

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE This payment solution provider is one of the most unique options as it streamlines and facilitates complete cycle of recurring payments, which can be auto-debited weekly, bi-monthly, monthly, quarterly and even yearly.

Fintech companies are financial service companies that use technology, specifically Artificial Intelligence to reach out to consumers who need financial assistance, even as to enable the vision of start-up India. Today, it comes as no surprise that we can get instant loans, make payments smoothly all because the accounts are linked and enable ease of access through digitization. While net banking laid the foundation for it, fintech have truly grown leaps and bounds in the past few years and has cut down the visits to traditional banks. Here is a few well-known fintech that has changed the way money transactions occur, and have made payment solutions truly seamless.

Razorpay

It enables payment of invoices, simplifies transactions, and also enables the user to get instant loans, all in one place. With access to various payment modes like Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI, it is the most easily accessible form of instant payment solution. It is a safe and secure payment gateway for online businesses, where transactions can be from consumer to business owner, to employees as well as to vendors. It lays the solid and secure foundation for a successful online business, as it is often the first step to start an e-venture.

Paycorp.io

This payment solution provider is one of the most unique options as it streamlines and facilitates complete cycle of recurring payments, which can be auto-debited weekly, bi-monthly, monthly, quarterly and even yearly. The payment is processed within same day, and the guaranteed B2B recurring auto-debit solution has a much higher success rate when compared to traditional forms of payments. It also enables timely payment that means that there will be no late fee levied. Offering a variety of payment choices like ACH, UPI, cards and several digital forms like WhatsApp, link push as well as directly through portal, it ensures timely payments, without the need for human intervention. It has direct interface with six banks, that makes the payment process faster.

CogNext

Operating on a subscription-based model, this recent start-up generates revenue by charging an annual fee to banks, neo banks, digital lenders and all sorts of financial or non- banking finance companies. Powered by NLP, Deep Learning and PredictiveAnalytics, it manages and scales the credit business. It is not just popular in India, but has a strong presence in countries like North America, Middle East and Africa.

LendingKart

This is the go to name for SMEs and entrepreneurs with small businesses, who don’t want to waste time in seeking traditional loans. It cuts down on paperwork by evaluating credit worthiness with the help of technology. LendingKart is a non-deposit taking NBFC. Based on data points that are analysed through AI, it enables the borrower to take loans depending on their history and promptness in payments. It is perfect for getting easily accessible working capital finance, minus the hassle.

Mswipe

Mswipe aims at small and medium enterprises, and makes quick and easy finance options accessible to them. Helping the smallest of vendors, be it a retail shop owner, or a vegetable seller or a paper manufacturer, it is the revered name for stress free loans. It provides seamless mobile POS solutions to entrepreneurs across the country, as the digital medium makes that truly possible.

