Interview with Mr. Rohit Kumar, Director: Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd. (Dharam Darshan)

Q. When was Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd. Founded?

Since the 1970's, Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd. is one of the well-known names in Dhoop, Agarbatti and Pooja Items trade. We have been involved in the business of spreading fragrance throughout the nation for the past more than 50 years.

Q. What is the idea and vision behind Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd.?

Incense and spirituals have been our forte for quite a few decades now. The art and science of incense making and selling/marketing the aforementioned pooja products has been inherited by three generations for around 70 years. What started as a family business long ago, was incorporated as a privately held company in 1996 with synergy between the traditional art of making and spreading fragrances and the modern know-how of manufacturing and various techniques of marketing.

Q. What are the key USP’s and core strength of Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd. that makes it different from others?

We have a marketing network that caters to millions of outlets through several distributors and a dedicated sales force. Our team is quick to perceive the emerging market trends and quicker to respond with quality solutions.

Q. What are the Key offering and range of products from the group?

The organisation brings forth all its experience, values and qualities in its offering: 'DHARAM DARSHAN' - An Exclusive Range Of Dhoop, Agarbatti, Cones, Hawan Samagri, Chandan Tika, Kumkum, Jyot, Camphor, Moli and other Pooja Products.

Q. Please tell us more in details about your product range and their USP’s?

Dhoop:

We really strive to provide our esteemed customers with top quality Dhoop-batti. We have gained excellence in our work by providing premium quality Dhoop. Owing to its fragrance and attractive design, our offered classy range of Dhoops is highly coveted among our clients.

We provide Dhoop in various sizes as per the demand and liking of our customers. Offered in various packaging options at economical costs, these are the preferred choice of everyone. We take pleasure to introduce ourselves as one of the best and leading Dhoop manufacturers and suppliers from New Delhi.

The offered Dhoops are available in various designs and sizes. These products are having very good fragrance when they are burned. The fragrance that this range blows makes the environment sacred and devotional. The fragrance of these products can be retained for a long duration of time. Also, the cost of our product bouquet is very nominal and affordable.

• Purify the Ambience

• Excellent Aroma

• Different Shapes

• Beautiful Packaging

• Good Lasting and Staying Power

Agarbatti:

To cater to the diverse requirements of our valued clients, we are engaged in offering a classy range of Agarbatti that comes in attractive patterns and eye-catching looks. These products are in various sizes & designs as per the needs of customers. From the year of commencement of our company; we are actively engaged in manufacturing a large collection of Natural as well as Scented Agarbatti to our clients.

Our offered assortment of products is in high demand among customers due to its optimum quality. In addition to this, our products are offered to the clients at leading prices in the market within the committed period of time. Our products are precisely designed using the best grade basic material in accordance with the set quality standards. Our online store is fully inundated with these scented products. Buy now!!

• Fine Finishing

• Attractive Appearance

• Mesmerizing Design

• Soul-Stirring Fragrances

• Long Lasting

• Mild Smoke

Poojan Samagri:

The fact that makes our Pooja Products special is the quality along with the price range. We take a lot of pride in introducing ourselves as one of the best Pooja Samagri manufacturers from New Delhi. The raw materials that we use while manufacturing our products are totally environment-congenial and safe.

We provide high-quality materials for Pooja/Archana. This expertise has become a globally appreciated recognition that comes rarely and to the few ones only who have worked hard to achieve and excel in their chosen field of activity. It symbolizes the spirit of outstanding “Achievement” and “Excellence” in one go.

The Offered range can also be customized as per the specifications of our institutional customers. Being professionals as well as Pooja Samagri manufacturers and suppliers, we always strive to understand and meet the precise requirements of our esteemed customers in the most efficient manner.

Q. What principals the group follow for Export & Private Label Services?

We at, Paul Sales Pvt. Ltd. follow followings principals:

1. Impeccable Service to the Customer

2. Best Quality

3. Good Commercial Terms

4. On-time Order Execution

5. Dedicated 24x7 Communication

6. Complete Research & Development Support

