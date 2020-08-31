Image Source : FILE Ambuja Kawach for all your building needs

Engineered with cutting edge technology – Ambuja Kawach is a specially formulated cement with high-quality water-repellent properties and is a one-of-its-kind product. Developed with special performance-enhancing components, its superior water repellent quality enables Ambuja Kawach to act as a shield against water seepage. It can be used for all applications (foundation, slab & walls) and it ensures that your house can withstand the vagaries of harsh weather.

Use Ambuja Kawach for all your building needs – Build a stronger home and be worry-free from all water seepage related issues.

Ambuja Kawach ~ Features

Water-resistant

Denser

Stronger

Tamper-proof packaging

The benefits of using Ambuja Kawach are:

No Seepage, No Leakage

Superior water repellent properties, which ensures no leakage and no seepage

Durability

Ambuja’s legendary strength combined with water-resistance feature helps in preventing the entry of chemicals, impurities and moisture present in the environment ensuring enhanced durability.

Anti-Efflorescence

The superior chemical properties resolve the problem of ‘Shora’ (Efflorescence) as it ensures no leakage and no seepage.

Corrosion Resistant

The hydrophobic nature of Ambuja Kawach limits oxidation in reinforcement steel in concrete and prevents corrosion.

The product is currently available in its Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, parts of MP, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, parts of UP, Punjab, HP and J&K markets.

Kindly check the product demo on

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage