Why Most Indians Wait Too Long to Buy Term Insurance — And What It Costs Them

Securing one’s financial future is a primary concern for many working professionals. Even so, when purchasing crucial products like a term plan or health insurance, many people frequently choose to postpone the decision. This hesitation often arises from mistaken information about immediate necessity or actual policy costs. Such delays unfortunately create a false sense of security during an individual’s crucial young years. This article therefore explores the common reasons behind this typical delay in buying term insurance and highlights the considerable consequences of waiting too long.

Why most Indians wait too long to buy term insurance

The common reasons for delaying securing essential protection are often influenced by misunderstandings about immediate need and overall affordability. Below are some of the reasons that lead Indians to procrastinate buying term insurance plan .

Lack of awareness

A considerable number of young buyers do not fully understand the significant long-term financial benefits of a term policy.

They may not realise how essential this financial tool is for family protection.

Many individuals do not know how easy it is to purchase a comprehensive policy online.

Too young & healthy

Young, healthy individuals usually feel they are too fit to need this type of financial coverage right now.

Individuals often think that nothing bad will happen to them as they are still very young and healthy.

Because they feel healthy and are young, they see no immediate urgency in securing a life insurance policy.

Excessive dependence on family

Some people rely heavily on family members or agents when making significant financial decisions.

They may choose the same investment plan or insurer their parents had for many years, overlooking newer policies.

They may depend on their parents’ employer-provided insurance, unaware it might not be sufficient.

Misconceptions about affordability

One of the major reasons many people do not buy term insurance or constantly neglect the idea of financial security is the incorrect belief that comprehensive coverage is expensive.

Individuals often misjudge the actual cost of term insurance, viewing it as a luxury rather than a fundamental necessity.

Buyers should explore flexible payment options that are now widely available from many insurers.

No clarity on wellness benefits

Many potential buyers are not aware that certain insurance policies also include beneficial features in term insurance plans that promote a healthier lifestyle.

They are not clear about what these benefits include or how they can genuinely help the policyholder.

Wellness benefits, such as free health check-ups, are included in some plans which can be a valuable addition to an overall policy.

Financial constraints

Several young Indians believe they are not yet earning enough income to commit to a long-term premium payment schedule.

This highlights a clear need for flexible policy options that allow for low initial investment.

Economic uncertainty and fears of budget strain lead them to postpone buying essential coverage.

Significant consequences of waiting too long to buy term insurance

Postponing the decision to secure proper financial protection creates long-lasting financial implications that directly affect one's future security.

Increased premiums for term plans

The cost of securing the same level of protection increases considerably with every passing year.

Age factor: As people age, life insurance rates typically rise due to increased health risks and shorter life expectancies.

Cost impact: For the same coverage, a policy costing a small amount per month at age 25 may cost three times as much by age 40.

The longer you wait, the fewer coverage options you have

Delaying the purchase of a term policy can unfortunately limit an individual's available insurance choices later in life.

Restricted plans: Postponement may restrict access to policies with flexible features, useful riders, and conversion options later.

Tenure limits: Many insurers set caps on the entry age for specific comprehensive long-term plans.

Medical issues can lead to eligibility issues

Waiting until a health issue develops can severely restrict an individual's available insurance choices and increase costs.

Health conditions: Medical concerns that may occur with age can lead to much higher premiums or, in some cases, leading to rejection of the coverage application.

Underwriting: Early action can help a person avoid costly medical underwriting and secure more favourable terms for the policy.

Conclusion

The common reasons associated with the delay of buying health and life insurance is usually due to the belief that there is enough time and health is permanent. However, this misconception could lead to consequences such as significantly higher premiums and limited coverage and tenure choices later. Leading insurers, like Tata AIA, offer features such as flexible policy options that allow coverage to increase in line with one's income and growing responsibilities. By securing coverage when one is young and healthy, an individual may get the lowest possible cost for the long term. Taking early action is often considered as one of the responsible steps towards ensuring one’s family is financially secure against life’s unpredictable events.

Disclaimer

The information contained here is for informational purposes and not for financial or insurance advice. Term insurance needs vary with individual circumstances and must be obtained by consulting a licensed insurance advisor to tailor the policy according to individual needs.