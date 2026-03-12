Types of orders in stock market: Market, limit, stop loss and others - when to use them

New Delhi:

Buying or selling a stock is simple, but doing it at the right price is what successful trading is all about. Every trade you place - whether it's F&O or stock trading - goes through a specific instruction, and that instruction decides how and when your order gets executed.

Many investors focus on stock selection but overlook the importance of choosing the right order type. That choice can affect entry price, exit timing, and overall risk.

In this post, we’ll break down the main types of orders in stock market transactions, including market order, limit order, stop-loss, and others. You’ll learn how different orders work in live markets and how they fit into practical trading techniques for better control over your trades.

Types of Orders in Stock Market

Here are some different types of orders in the stock market that you could explore:

1. Market order

A market order is about buying or selling a stock immediately at the best available price. It is used when speed matters more than price in the market. You can place a market order during fast moves or in highly liquid stocks.

Its main advantage is quick execution. Its drawback is price slippage - especially in volatile markets. It works well for active trading techniques where execution speed is the priority.

2. Limit order

A limit order is one of the most widely used types of orders in stock market transactions. It allows you to mention the specific price at which you want to buy or sell a stock. The order executes only if there’s a counterparty (a buyer or seller) willing to trade at that price. Unlike a market order, execution is not guaranteed, but price control is.



Traders use a limit order to avoid paying more than planned when buying or selling below a preferred level. It fits well into structured trading techniques where entry and exit levels are predefined.

3. Stop-loss order

A stop-loss order is a risk management approach. Here, you can set a stop-loss at a predefined price to minimise losses and lock in profit. Once the stock reaches that level, you can reduce losses by triggering an automatic exit at a prefixed price.

Setting stop-loss limits downside and protects gains during unexpected market swings.

4. Stop-limit order

A stop-limit order combines a stop-loss and a limit order. Once the stop price is reached, the order converts to a limit order rather than a market order. Traders use stop-limit orders for tighter price control after the trigger, especially in volatile conditions. Although you have better control over execution price and structured risk management, the trade may not execute if the price moves beyond the limit, leaving the position open.

Well-recognised platforms like Sahi let you place SL/TP as either market or limit orders across equities, futures, and options.

5. Trailing stop-loss order

The next type of order is a trailing stop-loss. It is a dynamic stop-loss that moves with the price by a fixed amount or percentage, helping you lock in gains if the trend reverses. Traders use it to automate exits in trending markets without resetting levels manually.

For example, Sahi adds a customisable trailing SL, letting you set how much the stop moves, when it activates, and how tightly it tracks price changes. This gives tighter control across trading techniques, though sharp pullbacks can still trigger early exits.

6. Cover order

A cover order combines a market order or limit order with a mandatory stop-loss placed at the same time. It is widely used in intraday trades where risk control is required from the start.

Since the stop-loss is required, it promotes disciplined trading techniques and often allows lower margin usage. The limitation is that with reduced flexibility, the stop-loss range is defined within broker limits.

7. Bracket order

Bracket order, or robo order, links three orders together - an entry order, a target, and a stop-loss. Once the main trade executes, the profit and stop-loss orders activate automatically.

Traders use it for structured intraday trading techniques with clear exit levels. Though there’s predefined risk-reward control available, the orders may not be executed at the desired levels during rapid market swings.

The Bottomline

The types of orders you choose can shape your results as much as the stock you pick. Orders in stock market trading are more than technical options; they define how you enter, exit, and manage risk.

A market order gives speed, a limit order gives price control, and when you set stop-loss or trailing stop-loss levels with intent, you gain better discipline and clarity.

Trying these order types helps you trade with structure instead of reacting on impulse or hype.

Note: The given information in the article is for educational purposes only and must not be considered as investment advice. Consult a financial expert before making investment plans in F&O or stock market.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com.)