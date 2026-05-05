The Ultimate care model: A roadmap for health insurance in tier-II and tier-III cities

New Delhi:

The future of health insurance necessitates moving beyond monolithic coverage limits toward a system of nuanced, tiered options. Health insurance plans are being dynamically tailored to the policyholder's specific localised healthcare needs and anticipated utilisation patterns.

The goal of “Universal Health Coverage in India by 2047” faces a significant challenge in bridging the urban-rural healthcare gap. While metropolitan centres boast world-class hospitals and highly specialised medical services, Tier-II and Tier-III cities still suffer from an acute shortage of quality healthcare infrastructure.

The government is actively committed to extending the national healthcare network, ensuring that skilled medical professionals and cutting-edge medical technology reach even the most remote villages. The health insurance industry must adapt accordingly to achieve this goal. Prominent industry leaders are doing their part with zonal health insurance plans.

This report will analyse the key concerns in addressing the disparity in quality of healthcare between metros and marginalised towns, and how tier-based health insurance plans can bridge this gap.

Plight of the small towns: Lack of zonal healthcare

For the residents of remote towns, accessing specialised healthcare centres often requires expensive travel and accommodation in overpopulated metros. This adds a substantial financial burden to the cost of treatment and frequently pushes families into abject poverty. The government is currently making efforts to alleviate the situation for these families by providing them with affordable health coverage through various schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat.

However, the limited scope of such schemes has compelled the government to take a step further by launching the “Universal Health Coverage in India by 2047” initiative in collaboration with the insurance regulator, IRDAI.

One of the key strategies proposed under this initiative is to implement tier-based health insurance plans, which many leading private health insurance providers are adopting.

Seamless hospitalisation via tier-based OPD coverage

Generally, policyholders seek coverage for Out-Patient Department (OPD) services, which constitute a major portion of the hospital bill. In the current scenario, health insurers are keen to offer more detailed, tier-based OPD coverage options.

For instance, instead of a single limit, a policyholder might select a plan specifically tailored for the following types of medical expenses:

Chronic care: High allowance for repeat lab tests and speciality consultations; or

General wellness: Higher allowance for preventive check-ups and physiotherapy.

This detailed approach ensures that policyholders are not over-insured for services they rarely need, while simultaneously being adequately covered for their actual, recurring healthcare needs. It shifts the value proposition from merely coverage to relevant, accessible healthcare.

Bridging coverage gap with customised and tiered plan designs

Considering the rising public demand for more comprehensive and tailored healthcare plans, many leading health insurers, such as Care Health Insurance, have taken the lead by offering tiered health coverage options.

The Ultimate Care Plan is leading the shift from one-size-fits-all policies to highly personalised health coverage, especially for Out-Patient Department (OPD) expenses.

Key USPs of this customised approach include:

Tailored plans for diverse needs: The plan offers specific options to meet various life-stage and health requirements, tailored to policyholders' geographic locations through zone-based coverage.

Chronic care: Provides robust coverage for frequent consultations, necessary pathology tests, and specialist visits essential for the comprehensive management of long-term conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or asthma.

Wellness & prevention: This comprehensive health insurance plan caters to younger, health-conscious individuals by prioritising annual preventive health check-ups, mental health support, and fitness-related assessments.

Transparent financial structures: To maintain affordable premiums and ensure predictable costs, the plan clearly defines annual OPD limits without co-payment. This gives you absolute clarity on your financial responsibility and promotes responsible use of healthcare services.

Zonal health coverage: 3 Master strategies for expansion

To truly democratise healthcare and make it effective for all, a multi-pronged strategy is crucial, focusing on investment, technology, and human capital.

In this regard, experts suggest a highly effective action plan that involves three Master strategies explained below:

1. Encourage private and public investment.

The administrative reforms should be aimed at incentivising collaboration among all stakeholders to expand the health insurance network throughout the country. This involves:

PPP models : Encouraging Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to develop and operate speciality healthcare facilities in underserved areas.

Tax breaks and subsidies: Offering substantial government incentives (e.g., land subsidies, low-interest loans, tax holidays) to private hospital chains and diagnostic centres willing to establish a presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

2. Leveraging digital health & telemedicine

The digital future has rung in! Both government and health insurance providers need to utilise the untapped potential of digital healthcare by incorporating the following measures:

Teleconsultation hubs: Establishing dedicated telemedicine centres where patients can consult with specialists located in major cities, significantly reducing travel costs and time.

Remote diagnostics: Utilising technology for remote interpretation of radiology (teleradiology) and pathology samples, ensuring access to high-quality diagnostic services even in remote settings.

3. ​Enhancing the local medical workforce

Zone-based coverage must be reinforced with a robust zone-based healthcare infrastructure. Here’s how:

Compulsory rural service: Implementing and strictly enforcing a policy requiring newly graduated medical professionals to complete a mandatory service period in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Skill upgradation : Creating accredited programs for continuous medical education (CME) and up-skilling for local practitioners, especially in emerging medical fields and technology use.

Attractive packages: Offering competitive salary and benefits packages, housing stipends, and professional growth opportunities to retain talent locally.

By systematically addressing the bottlenecks in infrastructure, technology, and human resources, the objective of making high-quality, specialised, and affordable healthcare a reality for every citizen in India, regardless of their geographical location, is achievable. This transformative effort will not only improve public health outcomes but also contribute to the nation's overall socio-economic resilience.

Wrapping up

Realising “Universal Health Coverage in India by 2047” necessitates moving beyond uniform policies towards finely tuned, tiered health insurance plans that specifically address the localised needs of Tier-II and Tier-III cities. By strategically implementing key measures to overcome infrastructure, technological, and human resource constraints, the ambitious goal of delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to every citizen can be accomplished.