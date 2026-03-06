More Power, Lower Hassle: The New Tata ACE Gold Plus for Growing Businesses

New Delhi:

Across India’s towns and cities, the small commercial vehicle is more than just transport - it is an earning asset. From early morning mandi runs to mid-day FMCG drops and evening e-commerce deliveries, productivity is measured in trips completed, fuel consumed, and downtime avoided.

Over the years, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle’ Chota Haathi has become closely associated with this everyday hustle. Its compact size, load-carrying ability and practical operating economics made it a familiar presence in narrow lanes and wholesale markets alike.

Building on that legacy, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle has introduced the Tata ACE Gold Plus - a diesel mini-truck that focuses on reducing operational complexity while strengthening everyday performance.

Engineered for Efficiency

The Tata ACE Gold Plus is a diesel mini-truck designed to help small business owners optimise operating costs while maintaining dependable performance. At its core is Lean NOx Trap (LNT) technology, which meets emission norms without requiring Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF).

By eliminating the need for DEF, the vehicle reduces recurring fluid costs and simplifies maintenance logistics. For single-truck operators and small fleets, fewer consumables translate into smoother day-to-day operations and improved cost control.

Proven Diesel Performance with Dual Drive Modes

Powering the ACE Gold Plus is a turbocharged 2-cylinder, 702 cc diesel engine that delivers 16.2 kW (22 PS) of power. The engine generates a maximum torque of 55 Nm in Power mode and 40 Nm in City mode.

The two-mode drive system allows operators to switch between stronger pulling power and efficiency-focused driving depending on load and road conditions. This flexibility is particularly useful in urban delivery cycles where traffic, gradients and payloads vary throughout the day.

The vehicle offers a top speed of approximately 65 km/h and gradeability of up to 30% in Power mode, supporting confident movement across flyovers and loaded urban routes.

Built to Carry: Payload and Practical Capability

With a payload capacity of 900 kg and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 1815 kg, the ACE Gold Plus is designed to handle a wide range of applications - from fruits and vegetables and FMCG distribution to e-commerce deliveries and building materials.

The vehicle’s dimensions are compact yet practical:

Length: ~3800 mm

Width: ~1500 mm

Height: ~1845 mm

Wheelbase: ~2100 mm

Ground clearance: ~160 mm

These proportions allow it to remain manoeuvrable in congested markets while offering sufficient load area for commercial use. A 30-litre fuel tank supports extended operating hours with fewer refuelling interruptions.

Lower Operational Complexity with LNT Technology

One of the defining features of the ACE Gold Plus is its Lean NOx Trap (LNT) system. Unlike SCR-based systems that require DEF, the LNT approach simplifies emission management.

Key advantages include:

No recurring DEF purchase cost

No separate DEF top-ups

Reduced operational complexity

For cost-sensitive segments in the small commercial vehicle category, these factors contribute directly to more predictable ownership economics.

Ride, Handling and Driver-Focused Engineering

The ACE Gold Plus uses a parabolic leaf spring suspension at the front and semi-elliptical leaf springs at the rear, supported by hydraulic double-acting telescopic shock absorbers. This setup is tuned to balance load-carrying strength with ride stability.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. A turning circle radius of approximately 4.3 metres helps the vehicle navigate tight lanes and loading bays.

Manual steering with a variable ratio system ensures controlled manoeuvrability, while the D+1 seating configuration offers a practical cabin layout for daily commercial use.

Warranty and Ecosystem Support

The ACE Gold Plus comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier), providing assurance during the crucial early phase of ownership.

Owners also benefit from the extensive service and parts network of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle, along with structured service programs available within the Tata small commercial vehicle ecosystem. This after-sales infrastructure plays a significant role in reducing downtime and maintaining predictable maintenance cycles.

Strengthening a Trusted Legacy

The broader Tata ACE platform has empowered over 25 lakh entrepreneurs across India, serving sectors ranging from agriculture and logistics to construction and last-mile delivery.

The ACE Gold Plus strengthens that foundation with:

900 kg payload capacity

55 Nm peak torque in Power mode

Dual drive modes

DEF-free LNT emission system

3-year / 1,00,000 km warranty

Rather than radically changing the formula, it refines it - focusing on efficiency, operational simplicity, and practical performance for India’s small business operators.

For entrepreneurs who depend on their Chota Haathi as a daily earning asset, the Tata ACE Gold Plus is positioned as a more capable and lower-complexity evolution of a proven platform.

