Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Acquires Renalyx - Redefines the Future of Dialysis

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd., a diversified healthcare and technology-led group, announced the acquisition of an 85% stake in Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited, the Bengaluru-based med-tech innovator behind India’s first fully indigenous, AI- and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine. Renalyax would be the R&D arm for Lords Mark Industries to continue research in more medical devices related to the kidney and Liver.

The acquisition marks a decisive step in Lord’s Mark Industries’ expansion into next-generation medical technologies that address India’s growing burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Renalyx’s flagship hemodialysis machine integrates real-time remote monitoring, cloud-based clinical connectivity, and intelligent analytics, enabling hospitals, dialysis centres, and clinicians to deliver safer, more reliable, and more cost-efficient renal therapy.

With Renalyx now part of its healthcare ecosystem, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. is well-positioned to scale its indigenous dialysis infrastructure, enhance clinical outcomes, and expand access to quality renal care across Tier 1 to Tier 3 markets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd., said: “Our investment in Renalyx is a forward-looking bet on the future of Indian healthcare, one where cutting-edge med-tech is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India for India and the world. Dialysis must move from being a high-cost, infrastructure-heavy service to a smart, connected, and patient-centric experience. By bringing Renalyx into our fold, we are accelerating that shift. We see this as a transformative opportunity to democratise advanced renal care, strengthen Make in India innovation, and build medical technologies that redefine accessibility and clinical excellence at scale.”

Renalyx will continue to operate with its existing engineering and product teams, while leveraging Lord’s Mark Industries’ national healthcare distribution, diagnostics network, and manufacturing capabilities to drive faster market penetration and technology adoption.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has emerged as a dynamic force in the healthcare and diagnostics sector. Building on a strong legacy of innovation, the company has strategically expanded into medical diagnostics, establishing a robust presence across the healthcare value chain.

