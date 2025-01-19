Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS Leveling up: How skill-based gaming is rewriting the rules of the gaming industry.

The gaming sector in India has seen an ascent, which is growing with each passing day. In the last few decades, gaming has evolved from a casual hobby to a passion for many. While arcade games have evolved into immersive experiences, grabbing the attention of many, there is also an increasing trend of skill-based gaming.

Skill-based gaming is where users utilize their decision-making capabilities, which primarily drive their wins. This type of gaming steadily surpasses chance-based gaming, which is conventionally used to include lottery and slot machines, and is rooted more in fate and luck. According to a report, India's skill gaming market is expected to grow to 633.8 (USD Billion) by 2032.

Skill-based gaming platforms offer games where users can enhance their decision-making and time-management abilities through online games such as Ludo, Trump Cards and more.

Skill-based and chance-based gaming: What's the difference?

One needs to delve deeper to understand how skill-based gaming is taking over and why. It is distinct from chance-based gaming, as those games lean on luck, determined by random chances and events. Games, for instance, those that include slot machines and lotteries, depend on luck and not the user's skill. All of these chance-based games offer spontaneous rewards with enthusiasm peaking at its zenith, more like a jackpot. However, these games also offer too little in terms of engagement or skill development.

On the other hand, skill-based games, starting right from e-sports and games that require strategy, such as puzzle-solving games, demand user expertise. Such games are formulated in a way where the success of the user depends on their knowledge, reflexes, strategy, and decision-making abilities. The aspect of gaming and using one's skills to win makes the game more rewarding for users in the long run, further creating an environment where the user's journey is as important as the end goal.

Modern era and the rise of skill-based gaming

The augmenting segment of skill-based gaming can be owed to several factors, especially the progression and advancements in technology. Skill-based gaming is elevating its quality and involving more immersive factors with time, such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and cloud gaming. This has expanded the scope and depth of skill-based games to a great extent. Users are now able to engage in a virtual environment and hone their motor skills with such games.

One of the components making these games popular is the rise of competitive gaming or e-sports. E-sports has become a global phenomenon, with professional users, tournaments, and dedicated fanbases. In fact, e-sports is so integrated into the contemporary gaming landscape that it’s not just about playing for fun, it’s become a legitimate career path for skilled users. In addition to just playing, e-sports involves game design, event management, coaching, and commentary, opening up new job opportunities within the industry. With the progression of gaming, the economic value of skill-based gaming is also increasing. The gaming job market in India is also booming and is supported by a report that shows how one can anticipate the vertical to have 250,000 jobs in the next decade to come.

Why skill-based learning reigns supreme

The long-term success of skill-based games lies in their ability to offer sustainability and engagement. Unlike chance-based games, where outcomes are determined randomly, skill-based games provide a dynamic experience. Users are constantly challenged to improve, which keeps them engaged and invested over time. This sustained involvement is what gives skill-based games a distinct edge over games of chance, where users may experience diminishing returns once the novelty wears off.

Another reason skill-based games reign supreme is the psychological satisfaction they provide. When users win through skill, the satisfaction is much deeper than the fleeting thrill of a random jackpot. Users enjoy a sense of accomplishment because their success is a direct result of their dedication and expertise. Moreover, many skill-based games feature rankings, leaderboards, and tournaments, creating a competitive environment that fuels a desire for mastery. This competitive spirit often drives users to spend more time refining their abilities, creating a thriving and active gaming community.

Bright future of skill-based gaming in India

India's gaming market is expanding globally and has touched the mark of 568 million gamers, suggests a report. In India, a rapidly growing, young, tech-savvy population is embracing this new form of gaming. India's gaming industry is set to become one of the largest in the world, fueled by an increasing number of mobile users and the popularity of esports. The country has seen a surge in games that combine skill and strategy, allowing users to play skill-based games like fantasy cricket or poker, where success is directly tied to the user's understanding of the game.

The Indian government and private investors are taking note of this trend. Over the past few years, the Indian government has introduced policies to regulate and promote gaming. The emergence of new gaming hubs, tournaments, and esports leagues, such as the Esports Federation of India and the Indian Gaming League, are also helping propel the industry forward. Skill-based gaming has gained official recognition, positioning it as a legitimate form of entertainment, education, and even a potential career path.

Conclusion

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, skill-based gaming is undoubtedly leading the way in reshaping how we engage with digital entertainment. Its focus on long-term skill development, psychological satisfaction, and continuous engagement makes it the future of the industry. India, with its vast, young population and growing gaming ecosystem, is well-positioned to become a major user in this revolution. By investing in infrastructure, policies, and local talent, India can lead the way in the global shift toward skill-based gaming.

