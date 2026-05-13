Before you book your next sea holiday, read this Andaman and cruise guide

Andaman:

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a great place to set out on a vacation. From learning about the history of India to exploring sea adventures, there's a wide range of things to do. However, you have to be extremely mindful when booking your trip to Andaman.

With the availability of multiple Andaman packages, it can be quite confusing which one to book. The type of Andaman tour package you should book completely depends on the type of experience you wish to have. This article is your guide to booking your next sea holiday.

A Guide to Choosing the Andaman Tour Packages

All set to experience the thrill and beauty of Andaman? You have to plan the trip the right way. Here are some of the key things to consider when choosing the next Andaman tour packages :

Research Before Visiting

Never set out on the next sea holiday without doing enough research. You must know when the best time is to explore Andaman, and what the weather is like. The weather has a key role in determining the crowd presence, water sports, and ferry availability.

Usually, it is advisable to plan your trip to Andaman from October to May. The weather is pleasant, and the sea is calm, providing the perfect opportunity for sightseeing and enjoying water sports. Make sure to confirm that the beach is open, and you can participate in adventurous water activities.

Know the Duration

Andaman is one of the prettiest destinations in India. Therefore, you must have ample time so that you can explore the beauty. When you're selecting the tour package, choose the one with a duration that fits your needs.

Shorter duration trips will take you around the key destinations. On the other hand, the longer trips will let you explore the offbeat destinations. It's up to you how you want to soak in the beauty of Andaman.

Activities

The Andaman packages you book should have enough activities so that you can experience the best. There are multiple activities to try in Andaman, like snorkelling, scuba diving, and so on.

If you wish to explore more than the regular ones, it is best that you choose Cordelia cruise packages . The cruise packages have multiple activities that you can try. Other key activities to try include parasailing, trekking, and seaplane. Thoroughly check the activities offered in your package and head out to explore accordingly.

Ferry and Interisland Transfers

Ferries are the backbone of travel in Andaman, especially if you're visiting Havelock and Neil Islands. Many travellers often make the mistake of not being mindful of ferries.

If you've chosen Cordelia cruise packages, you wouldn't have to be mindful of the ferries. However, otherwise, you'll have to be aware of the key things like the type of ferries, the timing, the buffer, and the inclusions. When you're exploring the ferries on your own, ensure that there's a safe buffer gap.

Check for Inclusions

While selecting the Andaman tour package, always be mindful of what the inclusions are. The package details usually have information about the type of hotel you'll be staying at (3-star, 4-star, or 5-star), breakfast availability, the flight details, meal inclusions, sightseeing, and water sports.

Thoroughly check for inclusions and whether you have the option to customise. Most of the packages offer the option to customise the packages. If your package offers the same flexibility, you can discuss with the team and include the activities that you want to do. However, you'll have to pay slightly extra charges for customisation.

Verify Your Hotel Locations

Since you're booking a sea vacation, you'll definitely want to be closer to the beach. For this reason, it is advisable to verify the hotel locations. Check for its proximity to the beach, the surroundings of the hotel, and the distance from the jetty.

You would want your hotel to offer you a great view of the surroundings. Verifying these details ensures a shorter travel time to the sightseeing spots. Moreover, if the hotel is close to the beach, you can spend some time relaxing by the beach.

Mode of Travel

You can visit Andaman from cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai via flight. As for sea travel, cargo ships and cruises are also available from Chennai to Port Blair. For extra adventure and fun (only if you're not sea sick), you can book a Cordelia Cruise package.

For travelling within the island, you can either rent a car or use a ferry. However, most of the tour packages for Andaman offer transfers, so you wouldn't have to worry about it. Cabs, taxis, and bikes are also available for travel, which you can choose. It is best to choose your packages so that you won't have to worry about these transfers.

Conclusion

Booking the right Andaman tour package can bring a significant difference in your experiences. You should consider booking with reliable and trusted tour providers like Thomas Cook. With over a decade of experience, the professionals will arrange the best tour plan. Furthermore, complete transparency is maintained in the tour package, ensuring that you don't face any challenges.

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