RJD issues show cause notice to MLA Sudhakar Singh for comparing Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' in Mahabharat

Patna: Janata Dal (United) alliance partner in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has sought a reply in 15 days from party leader and former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh for comparing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Mahabharata character 'Shikhandi'.

The RJD leader Sudhakar Singh made this comparison after he was asked, "how Nitish Kumar would be remembered in Indian politics," to which he replied, "not at least like Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad and Shri Krishna Babu."

The leader further said that at the most he (Nitish Kumar) would be remembered as 'Shikhandi' in Mahabharat. The JDU had objected to the RJD leader's remark.

