Will ask Chandrashekhar to withdraw his statement on Ramcharitmanas: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said he would ask his Cabinet minister Chandrashekhar to withdraw his statement on Ramcharitmanas.

"There shouldn't be any interference with any religion. All people of all religions should be given the freedom to practice whatever they like. I even asked him to take back his statement," said Kumar.

Chandrashekhar is adamant on his remark

Earlier, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Friday said he stands by his statement on Ramcharitmanas that triggered a huge controversy in the state.

The remarks made on Ramcharitmanas by the Bihar Education Minister stirred outrage among Hindu organisations and the Opposition parties in the state. They demanded his dismissal from the government.

"How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..." said Chandrashekhar.

He triggered controversy by saying the famous epic poem Ramcharitmanas written by Goswami Tulsidas 'spreads hatred in society' and propagates discrimination against lower castes.

The minister, who belongs to RJD, has refused to apologize.

BJP demands legal action

On Thursday, the Opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Sinha, called for filing an FIR against him. He also asked Yadav to render an apology for his comment and demanded that Tejashwi Yadav should clear his stand on this issue. Speaking to the media, Sinha said that there are provisions to register FIR under the relevant IPC sections of religious criticism and criticising God.

"The way he has given the statement in the public domain, he is liable to face action under the IPC section of 295A. Nitish Kumar should take action against him and direct the police to register FIR against him. He should also sack the education minister from the cabinet," Sinha said.

"The statement of Chandrashekhar Yadav has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu community who believe in Lord Ram. Tejashwi Yadav should also clarify his stand whether he is standing by him or not. Leaders like him can go to any extent to stay in power," Sinha added.

Apart from Sinha, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya and famous poet Kumar Vishwas also chastised the Bihar minister for his controversial statement.

Bihar Education Minister's remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Earlier on Wednesday, January 11, Yadav made the statement claiming that Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas and MS Golwarkar's Bunch of Thoughts spread hatred in the society. "People have burnt Manusmriti in the past. In Manusmriti, it has abused 85 per cent of the people of the society," he said.

"In Ramcharitmanas, people of the lower castes have no right to education. It was pointed out that lower caste people after getting the education become poisonous similar to snakes which become more poisonous after drinking milk. They are pronounced with the word 'Adham Jaat' (Lower castes)," the Bihar minister added.

