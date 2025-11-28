Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes surprise inspection of Chief Secretariat in Patna | Video During his surprise visit to the Mukhya Sachivalaya (Chief Secretariat), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed the importance of discipline and cleanness. Nitish was accompanied by several other officials in his surprise visit.

New Delhi:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday made a surprise inspection visit to the Mukhya Sachivalaya (Chief Secretariat) in Patna. The Bihar CM visited different departments of the Secretariat, which included his visit to the Treasury, the Cabinet Room, the Finance Minister's Office, and the Guest Room.

Nitish gave disciplinary instructions to the officials, stating that all the employees should value coming to the office on time and work with discipline. Apart from that, the Bihar CM also emphasised the importance of cleanliness.

Nitish was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Development Commissioner Dr S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department, Dr B. Rajendra and Secretary to the Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, among others.

Watch the Video here:

Nitish disburses 1,000 crore among 10 lakh women under Jeevika Didis

Meanwhile, the CM also disbursed Rs 1,000 crore among the 10 lakh women of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana as part of the state's Jeevika Didis policy.

Nitish was recently voted back to power for a record fifth consecutive term. Under the Jeevika Didis program, Nitish gave away Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary through the DBT system from his official residence.

Speaking to reporters after the function, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said, "A total of 1.56 crore women have received the money so far."

"The beneficiaries are being encouraged to use the sum for self-employment. Those who do so demonstrably will in due course get further assistance of Rs 2 lakh each," he added.

The minister was also asked about complaints of women who have not received the money despite having applied for the scheme and allegations that officials involved in filling up forms were demanding bribes from applicants.

He replied, "The scheme makes it clear that recipients of the aid must get registered with a Jeevika self-help group in their area. Those who have not done so are being persuaded to do the needful, and they will get the benefit."

"Allegations of corruption are being made by Opposition parties like RJD and Jan Suraaj Party, which showed no scruples in demanding Rs 20,000 from those who wished to join the outfits," he added.