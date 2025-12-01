World's largest Shivalinga to be installed at Virat Ramayana Temple in Bihar The Shivalinga was transported from Tamil Nadu on a 96-wheeled hydraulic trailer due to its massive size. The journey is expected to take 20–25 days.

New Delhi:

A huge monolithic granite Shivalinga is set to be installed at the Virat Ramayana Temple in Bihar's East Champaran district. The Shivalinga, at 33 feet in height and 210 metric tonnes in weight, will be the world's largest monolithic granite Shivalinga, as per reports.

The Shivalinga is carved from a single granite stone in the Pattikadu area near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, a result of the hard work of a decade.

Meanwhile, the Virat Ramayana Temple will be 1,080 feet long and 540 feet wide. It is being built by the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna and will have 22 shrines, 18 spires.

Meanwhile, the construction of the entrances of the temple have been completed, and the installation of the Shivalinga will now be done. The Shivalinga was brought from Tamil Nadu, and due to its big size, the Shivalinga was taken onto a 96-wheeler hydraulic trailer. The journey is expected to take 20-25 days.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for a grand welcome by devotees along the entire route from Mahabalipuram to Chakia. Special platforms are being set up in several cities for the procession, worship, and darshan.

The route was jointly planned by the local administration, police, and the Mahavir Temple Trust Committee. Meanwhile, a team of engineers is carrying out technical inspections along the route.

An engineer involved in the construction of the temple, Nandan Kumar Singh, stated that the Shivalinga will be the largest monolithic granite Shivalinga ever installed in any temple in the country.

"Work is underway for the Shivalinga's installation and future plans. Several important construction projects have already been completed in the temple complex, including the entrance gate, Ganesh Sthal, Singh Dwar, Nandi, and the piling of the sanctum sanctorum, among which this massive Shivalinga will be installed as the main attraction," he said as quoted by ETB Bharat.