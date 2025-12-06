Will Nitish Kumar's son Nishant join politics? JDU MP's recent remark sparks buzz Buzz around Nishant's entry into politics has been growing for a while. However, JDU working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said this decision entirely depends on Nishant.

Patna:

Janata Dal United (JDU) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha has sparked a buzz over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant's future and said that the party is eager for him to join the politics. Interestingly, the JDU MP made the remark with Nishant being on his side while speaking to reporters outside the Patna airport on Friday.

However, Jha said the decision entirely depends on Nishant. "The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. We all want it. Now he has to decide," Jha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nishant, meanwhile, avoided commenting on the topic. "This is all the blessings of the people. The people have reposed their faith in us once again. Father has fulfilled his promises before and will do so this time too," he said.

Buzz around Nishant's entry into politics

Buzz around Nishant's entry into politics has been growing for a while, particularly due to his father's ailing health. Several JDU leaders, workers and MPs want Nishant to succeed his father. Earlier, Jha had said that a decision regarding this would be taken after the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

"This is a party formed by Nitish Kumar. Now, after this election, whatever call he has to take on this issue, he can take that call. But this much is certain: if Nitish Kumar decides, then the entire party will accept it," Jha had told ANI.

NDA's strong performance in Bihar polls

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had gone to Bihar elections with Nitish Kumar as its face and the bloc swept the polls, winning more than 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. The JDU won 85 seats, on the other hand.

Other constituents of the NDA such as Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) won 19, five and four seats, respectively.