Bihar govt sets target to provide jobs to 1 crore youth by 2030, creates three new departments

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state has set an ambitious target of providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years. Taking to X, he said that large-scale skill development, high-quality technical education and strong monitoring systems will be essential to achieving this vision. Kumar shared that the state government has approved the creation of three new departments. These include the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department and the Civil Aviation Department. According to him, the establishment of these departments will strengthen the state's efforts towards expanding employment and generating new opportunities for young people.

Boost to skill development and entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister said that the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department will play a key role in promoting entrepreneurship. The department will drive several schemes designed to help young people secure jobs and start new ventures over the next five years. "We have also decided to establish a separate Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation. These institutions will make it easier to achieve the employment target and help youth access government jobs and self-employment opportunities," he said.

Under the MSME Directorate, each district will soon have a Mega Skill Centre to provide focused skill development in sectors linked to micro, small and medium industries. This initiative is expected to create a wider base of employment for the state’s youth.

Higher education department to improve quality and innovation

Nitish Kumar said that the new Higher Education Department will ensure qualitative reforms in higher education. Its focus areas include promoting research and innovation, strengthening technical and vocational education and making employment-oriented education accessible to students from all socio-economic backgrounds.

Civil Aviation push to unlock new opportunities

Speaking on Bihar's aviation expansion, the Chief Minister said several new airports are under construction in the state and many more are proposed under the Udaan scheme. He said that the creation of a separate Civil Aviation Department will accelerate this progress and support large and small airports across the state. The department is expected to strengthen the industrial climate, create new employment opportunities and support the export of Bihar-made products.

Strengthening marketing and rural industries

The Chief Minister said that the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation will help streamline the availability, quality and distribution of products across key sectors. "These include agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing, handicrafts, rural industries and small-scale manufacturing. The move is expected to create thousands of jobs in rural and semi-urban areas," Kumar said. The Bihar Chief Minister also reiterated that the state government is committed to securing a better future for the youth. He said the government is determined to ensure that young people become skilled, self-reliant and empowered with strong career opportunities.

