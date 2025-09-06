'Wants to make his 9th-grade-fail son CM': Prashant Kishor's blistering attack at Lalu Yadav Prashant Kishor attacks Lalu Yadav’s dynastic politics and Nitish Kumar's leadership while outlining bold promises for Bihar's future, including pensions for the elderly, free education, and job creation for youth.

Patna:

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraj Party, has launched a scathing attack on RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's political aspirations, particularly his push to make his son, Tejashwi Yadav, the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Kishor criticised the idea of elevating a "ninth-grade fail" individual to such a high office, especially when millions of educated youths in Bihar remain unemployed. Kishor called attention to the dire employment situation in Bihar, questioning why educated youths are forced to migrate to other states for work while Lalu Yadav seems to push for his son’s leadership.

Challenge to Nitish Kumar's leadership

Kishor didn't stop there. In his address, he predicted that Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister would come to an end after November. “After November, Nitish Kumar’s exit is certain. All your candidates will lose in the upcoming elections,” said Kishor, openly challenging the political future of the incumbent leader.

Kishor further slammed Nitish Kumar's tenure, adding, "You can field anyone as your candidate, but this time, defeat is guaranteed." Kishor’s remarks reflected his growing confidence in his party's potential and his readiness to challenge the established political hierarchy in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav's role under fire

Kishor also aimed at Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition, for his role during the previous government. Kishor remarked, “Your parents, during their 15-year reign, took Bihar to the depths of despair. And when you became Deputy Chief Minister for three years, you continued their corrupt regime.” Kishor’s comments were aimed at highlighting the Yadav family’s alleged failure to bring substantial positive change to the state.

Dilip Jaiswal's praise meets Kishor's sarcasm

When asked about Dilip Jaiswal’s praises for him, Kishor responded sarcastically, “No matter how much Dilip Jaiswal praises me, I will not back down. If Jan Suraj forms the government, 100 of the most corrupt leaders and officers will be sent to jail.” Kishor’s comments reflect his stance on tackling corruption head-on if he comes to power, emphasising his commitment to cleaning up Bihar’s political environment.

Tackling Bihar’s political dynasty: A call for change

Kishor’s attacks extended to the issue of dynastic politics in Bihar, particularly the attempts by Lalu Yadav to install his son as the next CM. Kishor criticised the dynastic approach, saying, “Lalu Yadav wants to make his ninth-grade-fail son the CM of Bihar, while educated youths with high school and postgraduate degrees are forced to work as labourers in Gujarat and Maharashtra.”

He urged the people of Bihar to look beyond the rhetoric of politicians and focus on their children's future. His appeal was a call to end caste-based politics and the dominance of political families in the state.

Key promises for the future of Bihar

In a bold announcement for Bihar's future, Prashant Kishor revealed several key promises that aim to uplift the state. His plan includes the provision of a Rs 2,000 monthly pension for every elderly citizen from December 2025. He also promised free education for children under the age of 15 in private schools, stating, "We will ensure that every elderly citizen in the state receives a monthly pension of Rs 2,000." Furthermore, Kishor committed to creating 50 lakh new jobs for Bihar’s youth, offering salaries between 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month.