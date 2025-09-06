Ujiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Ujiarpur Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,85,735 voters in Ujiarpur in the 2020 Bihar polls. Out of this, 93,050 were male and 92,059 were female.

The Ujiarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, the constituency number of Ujiarpur seat is 134. It is a part of Bihar's Samastipur district and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Alok Kumar Mehta won this seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sheel Kumar Roy by a margin of 23,268 votes.

Ujiarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,85,735 voters in Ujiarpur in the 2020 Bihar polls. Out of this, 93,050 were male and 92,059 were female. In the 2015 Bihar polls, there were 1,63,617 voters - 82,046 male, 81,555 female and 16 postal - in Ujiarpur.

Ujiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Ujiarpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ujiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ujiarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Ujiarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta received 90,601 (48.81 per cent) votes to defeat BJP's Sheel Kumar Roy, who bagged 67,333 (36.27 per cent) votes. At third place, independent candidate Nawal Paswan received 4,759 (2.56 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, RJD's Alok Kumar Mehta had won this seat, receiving 85,466 (52.24 per cent) votes. He defeated BLSP's Kumar Anant, who received 38,006 (23.23 per cent) votes. At third place, CPM leader Ajay Kumar received 6,388 (3.90 per cent) votes.

2020: Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD)

2015: Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD)

2010: Durga Prasad Singh (RJD)

Ujiarpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ujiarpur Assembly constituency was 1,85,633 or 62.05 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,63,614 or 61.61 per cent.