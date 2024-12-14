Tejashwi Yadav promises ‘Maai Behan Maan Yojana’ for economically weaker women if elected in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tejashwi Yadav

As Bihar gears up for elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced an ambitious welfare scheme aimed at empowering economically weaker women. Under the "Maai Behan Maan Yojana," Yadav pledged to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of underprivileged mothers and sisters. The scheme would be launched within a month of forming the government, he promised.

Speaking at a public rally, Yadav appealed for support, saying, “This scheme is for every mother and sister facing hardships. Bless us with your votes, and we will ensure their struggles become our responsibility.”

Anticipating questions on funding, Yadav dismissed concerns and called on the Chief Minister to explain how previous welfare programs were managed successfully. “When some ask where the money will come from, I ask them to look at our record. We have delivered before and will do it again,” he asserted confidently.

Highlighting key issues like unemployment, inflation, and corruption, Yadav accused the current government of neglecting Bihar’s pressing needs. “As Deputy Chief Minister, I facilitated five lakh jobs and created opportunities for another 3.5 lakh. Yet today, Bihar remains number one in migration and unemployment,” he said, referencing a NITI Aayog report.

Yadav proposed a vision for growth through investment, vowing to create a ₹50,000 crore economic boost. He also promised a dedicated commission for Mithilanchal and Seemanchal to ensure equitable regional development.

Yadav emphasised women’s empowerment, asserting that social and economic justice are key to Bihar’s development. “Half the population deserves respect. We will bring dignity and justice to our mothers and sisters,” he declared.

The RJD leader criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for spending ₹2 billion on statewide tours. “Such expenditure is wasteful when people struggle daily,” he remarked. Yadav also accused the government of failing to curb issues like exam paper leaks.

Tejashwi Yadav concluded by pledging transformative leadership, saying, “Bihar needs leaders with vision and commitment. Give us a chance, and we will deliver.”