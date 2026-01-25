'Puppet controlled by coterie': Tej Pratap's dig after Tejashwi becomes RJD working president Earlier in the day, Rohini Acharya also took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav and said this decision will mark beginning of the end of politics for their father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Patna:

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav after he was named the national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and said his younger brother will only be a 'puppet' who will be controlled by others. Notably, his statement comes days after he claimed that the JJD, which suffered a drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections last year, will be merged with the RJD.

"Now that the party has assigned him a responsibility, he should discharge it well," said Tej Pratap, who would often liken himself to Lord Krishna and Tejashwi with to Arjun.

Earlier in the day, his sister Rohini Acharya also took a jibe at Tejashwi and said this decision will mark beginning of the end of politics for their father Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Congratulations, upon coronation, to the prince (shahzada) who must remain a puppet in the hands of sycophants and the gang of infiltrators," she said.

When asked about Rohini's comment, Tej Pratap said he agrees with her sister. However, the former Bihar minister refused to make further remarks, as he is no longer in the RJD.

Tej Pratap's expulsion from party, family

Tej Pratap was expelled from the party and the family last year after a row over a Facebook post that claimed that he had been in a relationship. However, he has regularly refuted charges and said that some Jai Chands, a term commonly used for traitors, are instigating his parents against him.

He floated the JJD last year but his party failed to win even a single seat in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections. Recently, Tej Pratap claimed that he will merged the JJD with the RJD. "January 14th is here, all the planets that were there have ended. From today, a new equation will be formed. Those who were scattered in the family will come together. A new turn will come in Bihar's politics," he said.

Although it must be noted that some media reports have claimed that he has been in touch with some leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Meanwhile, Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, on Sunday was named the working president of the RJD.

ALSO READ - Tejashwi Yadav named RJD national working president amid family feud with sister Rohini's 'puppet' attack