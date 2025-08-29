Teghra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In 2020, Ram Ratan Singh of the Communist Party of India won the seat by defeating Birendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 47,979 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

Patna:

The Teghra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 143 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Teghra Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Ratan Singh of the Communist Party of India won the seat by defeating Birendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) with a margin of 47,979 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI.

Teghra Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Teghra Assembly constituency is a part of the Begusarai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,85,190 voters in the Teghra constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,51,747 were male and 1,33,428 were female voters. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,247 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Teghra in 2020 was 892 (865 men and 27 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Teghra constituency was 2,68,821. Out of this, 1,44,976 voters were male, 1,23,829 were female and 16 belonged to a third gender. There were 110 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2015 was 238 (153 men and 85 women).

Teghra Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Teghra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Teghra Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Teghra Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Teghra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Ram Ratan Singh won the seat with a margin of 47,979 votes. He polled 97,404 votes with a vote share of 48.74%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar, who got 59,230 votes (29.64%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the seat with a margin of 22,733 votes (12.31%). He polled 85,229 votes with a vote share of 49.8%. Janata Dal (United) candidate Birendra Kumar got 37,250 votes (21.7%) and was the runner-up. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) candidate Lalan Kumar stood third with 29,936 votes (17.49%).

2020: Ram Ratan Singh (Communist Party of India)

2015: Birendra Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Lalan Ku (BJP)

Teghra Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Teghra Assembly constituency was 1,71,719 or 60.21 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,59,845 or 59.46 per cent.