Sitamarhi Election Results LIVE: Will Sunil Pintu or Sunil Kumar win? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am Sitamarhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Kumar Pintu and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Sunil Kumar are the main candidates in the Sitamarhi constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Sitamarhi Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(u), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Kumar Pintu and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Sunil Kumar are the main candidates in the Sitamarhi constituency of Bihar.

The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 28 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Mithilesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11475 votes. Sitamarhi Assembly constituency also comes under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sitamarhi Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 292345 voters in the Sitamarhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 155295 were male and 137029 were female voters. Over 21 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 974 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sitamarhi in 2020 was 300 (284 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sitamarhi constituency was 259355. Out of this, 138927 voters were male, 120418 were female. Over 10 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1836 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sitamarhi in 2015 was 210 (148 men and 62 women).

Sitamarhi Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The BJP is in alliance with Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter turnout in Sitamarhi

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

Sitamarhi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Mithilesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 11475 votes (6.45%). He polled 90236 votes with a vote share of 49.9%. He defeated RJD candidate Sunil Kumar, who got 78761 votes (43.55%). BSP candidate Rakesh Kumar Tunna stood third with 2035 votes (1.13%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sunil Kumar won the seat with margin of 14722 votes (9.05%). BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu got 66835 votes (40.66%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Nagina Devi stood third with 3624 votes (2.2%).

2020: Mithilesh Kumar (BJP)

2015: Sunil Kumar (RJD)

2010: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

Oct 2005: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

Feb 2005: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

2000: Shahid Ali Khan (RJD)

1995: Hari Shankar Prasad (BJP)

1990: Shahid Ali Khan (JD)

1985: Khalil Ansari (INC)

1977: Ram Sagar Pd Yadav (INC)

1972: Ram Swarup Singh (CPI)

