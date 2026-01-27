Shakeel Ahmad claims threat to life after calling Rahul Gandhi 'darpok': 'Plan to attack my house' Bihar Police have increased security outside Shakeel Ahmad's Patna residence after he claimed that Congress' top leadership directed Youth Congress workers to attack his homes. Ahmad accused Rahul Gandhi of centralising power, sidelining senior leaders and encouraging youth factions.

Patna:

Security outside the Patna residence of Congress turncoat Shakeel Ahmad has been intensified after he alleged that the Congress high command had instructed Youth Congress workers to target his homes in Patna and Madhubani. The escalation follows Ahmad's post on X, where he wrote that certain Congress colleagues had "secretly informed" him about a planned attack on his residence on January 27. He also circulated screenshots of WhatsApp messages as supporting evidence.

Accusations aimed at Congress leadership

Speaking to the media, Ahmad directed strong criticism at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that Gandhi exercises complete authority within the party and accused him of allowing such an attack plan to emerge. Referring to his own X post, Ahmad reiterated, "I wrote that some Congress colleagues secretly informed me that there would be an attack on my house in Madhubani and Patna tomorrow (January 27)." Ahmad maintained that his earlier remarks triggered the alleged plot. He also questioned Gandhi’s handling of criticism, saying, "Amit Shah ji gives statements about Rahul Gandhi every day. Why don't you react against them? I am not even in the Congress."

Ahmad says he remains a well-wisher of Congress

Despite distancing himself from the party recently, Ahmad insisted that he does not harbour hostility towards Congress. He stated that he remains a supporter and has no intention of joining any other political outfit, asserting that even his final vote would go to the Congress.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi's approach to party leadership

The controversy deepened after Ahmad accused Rahul Gandhi of marginalising seasoned leaders and weakening internal democracy. He said Gandhi relies heavily on Youth Congress and NSUI members to overshadow experienced figures. "Rahul Gandhi has kept the youth Congress and NSUI together as he wants to throw the senior established leaders out of the Congress party and replace them with leaders of the youth Congress and those who speak well of Rahul Gandhi," Ahmad added. He further alleged that Gandhi is hesitant to work with popular veterans and carries a sense of superiority due to his political lineage.

