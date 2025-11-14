Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who is leading or trailing in the Seemanchal region? Seemanchal district Election Result 2025: Seemanchal region continues to be a critical electoral battleground in Bihar, reflecting broader political trends and demographic complexities of the state elections in 2025.

Counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections began across all 243 constituencies under tight security. The process started with the counting of postal ballots, followed by the opening of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 am. This year’s election witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest since 1951, with women voters surpassing men in participation, recording 71.6 percent turnout compared to 62.8 percent among male voters.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar, consisting of the four districts of Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Araria with a total of 24 Assembly constituencies, stands out as a highly contested political zone marked by complex demographic factors and shifting voter loyalties. This area features a significant Muslim population- ranging from over 60 per cent in Kishanganj to nearly 30 per cent in Purnia- alongside a strong presence of Yadavs and Extremely Backward Classes, making it a crucial battleground in Bihar's elections.

Political contests here are intense, influenced by religious, caste, and regional dynamics, with multiple parties vying for influence in a region known for its historic underdevelopment and sensitive communal fabric. The political alliances and strategies in Seemanchal significantly shape the broader electoral outcomes in the state.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar, comprising the districts of Purnia (Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia), Katihar (Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Korha), Kishanganj (Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman), and Araria (Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti) with 24 assembly constituencies, witnessed a tightly contested election in 2025.

Purnia district

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading candidate Party Vote margin 56. Amour Akhtarul Iman AIMIM 57. Baisi 58. Kasba 59. Banmankhi 60. Rupauli 61. Dhamdaha 62. Purnia

Katihar district

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading candiadte Party Margin of votes 63. Katihar Tarkishore Prasad BJP 64. Kadwa 65. Balrampur 66. Pranpur 67. Manihari 68. Barari 69. Korha

Kishanganj district

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading candidate Party Margin of votes 52. Bahadurganj 53. Thakurganj 54. Kishanganj 55. Kochadhaman

Araria district

Constituency no. Constituency name Leadig candidate Party Margin of votes 49. Araria 50. Jokihat 51. Sikti 46. Narpatganj 47. Raniganj 48. Forbesganj

Leading parties

Exit polls and early trends suggest a neck-and-neck fight between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) in Seemanchal. According to surveys, NDA is expected to win 10 to 12 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure 8 to 10 seats. Other smaller parties or independents could claim 2 to 3 seats. The NDA held a vote share of around 39.1 per cent, with the Mahagathbandhan at approximately 49.9 per cent in this region.​

District-wise observations

Purnia and Katihar: These districts showed strong competition with NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates both performing well. Voter turnout was high, exceeding 70 per cent, indicating a motivated electorate.

Kishanganj: Traditionally a stronghold for the Mahagathbandhan and allied parties, this district again showed robust voter participation with estimated leads for opposition parties.

Araria: This district also saw busy contests, with closely fought battles between NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and smaller players.

Trailing parties

Other parties, including regional outfits and newcomers, have a smaller slice of influence, collectively anticipated to win 2-3 seats across the Seemanchal constituencies. The emerging Jan Suraaj Party and others did not appear to make a major breakthrough in this region.​ Overall, the Seemanchal region continues to be a critical electoral battleground in Bihar, reflecting broader political trends and demographic complexities of the state elections in 2025.