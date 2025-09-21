Sasaram Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Sasaram Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Ashok Kumar with a margin of 26,423 votes.

The Sasaram Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 208 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Sasaram Assembly constituency comes under Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Ashok Kumar with a margin of 26,423 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manoj Kumar won from the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 19,157 by defeating Shivesh Kumar of the BJP. In 2015, RJD candidate Ashok Kumar registered a win in the Sasaram constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Jawahar Prasad registered his victory from the seat.

Sasaram Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

The Sasaram Assembly constituency is part of the Rohtas district.

As per data from the Election Commission there were 1,77,223 voters in the Sasaram constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,924 voters were male and 77,299 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,849 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2020 was 969 ( 920 were men and 49 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sasaram constituency was 1,74,230, out of this, 95,962 voters were male and 76,866 were female. There were 1,402 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2015 was 395 (272 were me and 123 were women).

Sasaram Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sasaram constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sasaram Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sasaram Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Sasaram Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Rajesh Kumar Gupta won the seat with a margin of 26,423 (14.84%). He polled 83,303 votes with a vote share of 46.54%. Gupta defeated JDU candidate Ashok Kumar, who got 56,880 votes (31.78%). LJP candidate Rameshwar Chaurasiya stood third with 21,426 votes (11.97%).In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Ashok Kumar won the seat with a margin of 19,612 (11.48%). He polled 82,766 votes with a vote share of 47.56%. BJP candidate Jawahar Prasad got 63,154 votes (36.29%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Krishna Kumar Singh stood third with 9,247 votes (5.31%).

Sasaram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Rajesh Kumar Gupta (RJD)

2015- Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (RJD)

2010- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

October, 2005- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

February, 2005- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

2000- Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (RJD)

1995- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

1990- Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha (BJP)

1985- Ram Sewak Singh (Janata Party)

1980- Ram Sewak Singh (Janata Party)

1977- Bipin Behari Sinha (Janata Party)

1972- Ram Sewak Singh (Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party)

Sasaram Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,78,993 or 51.13% in the Sasaram Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 174,030 or 53.21%.