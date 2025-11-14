Sarairanjan Assembly Election Result 2025 Live: Vijay Kumar Choudhary Vs Arbind Kumar Sahani | Who will win? The key candidates of the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency are RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahani, JDU's Vijay Kumar Choudhary and JSP's Sajan Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party. Choudhary is the ruling candidate of the Assembly.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Sarairanjan is one of the 243 assembly seats in the state and falls under Bihar's Samastipur district. It is a general seat and is a part of the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Voter Turnout in 2025 in Sarairanjan

to be updated

Main Parties and Candidates in Sarairanjan

The Sarairanjan Assembly constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest featuring prominent leaders from major political parties in Bihar. Arbind Kumar Sahani of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Vijay Kumar Choudhary of the Janata Dal United (JDU), and Sajan Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are the main candidates in the Sarairanjan constituency of Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Sarairanjan in 2020 and 2015?

JDU leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary has held a stranglehold on the Sarairanjan seat as he has been winning the constituency for the last three times. He won this seat in 2020 as he defeated RJD leader Arbind Kumar Sahni by receiving 72,666 (42.48 per cent) votes. Meanwhile, Sahni had received 69,042 (40.36 per cent) votes. LJP's Abhash Kumar Jha was at the third spot, receiving 11,224 (6.56 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar polls, Choudhary won this seat by receiving 81,055 (53.23 per cent) votes. He defeated BJP leader Ranjeet Nirguni by a margin of 34,044 votes as Nirguni had received 47,011 (30.87 per cent) votes. At third place, None of the Above (NOTA) got 7,294 (4.79 per cent) votes.