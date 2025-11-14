Sandesh Election Results LIVE: Radha Charan or Dipu Singh – who will voters favour? Counting of votes at 8 am Sandesh Election Results: Janata Dal United's (JDU) Radha Charan Sah, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Dipu Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rajiv Ranjan Raj are the main candidates in the Sandesh constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Sandesh Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(U), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. Janata Dal United's (JDU) Radha Charan Sah, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Dipu Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rajiv Ranjan Raj are the main candidates in the Sandesh constituency of Bihar.

The Sandesh Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 192 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Sandesh Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kiran Devi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Vijayendra Yadav with a margin of 50,607 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sandesh Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,91,632 voters in the Sandesh constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,260 were male and 1,33,316 were female voters. 56 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,546 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sandesh in 2020 was 2,817 (2,717 men and 100 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sandesh constituency was 2,65,742. Out of this, 1,45,490 voters were male, 1,20,166 were female, and 86 belonged to a third gender. There were 171 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sandesh in 2015 was 1,330 (930 men and 400 women).

Sandesh Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Janata Dal United's (JDU) Radha Charan Sah, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Dipu Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rajiv Ranjan Raj are the main candidates in the Sandesh constituency of Bihar. The JDU is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the VIP along with Congress and Left parties in Bihar.

Sandesh Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kiran Devi Yadav won the Sandesh seat with a margin of 50,607 votes (33.42%). She polled 79,599 votes with a vote share of 51.54%. She defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Vijayendra Yadav, who got 28,992 votes (18.77%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Shweta Singh stood third with 28,500 votes (18.45%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Arun Kumar Yadav won the Sandesh seat with a margin of 25,427 votes (17.47%). He polled 74,306 votes with a vote share of 49.79%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Singh Tiger got 48,879 votes (32.75%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Raju Yadav stood third with 15,879 votes (10.64%).

Sandesh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Kiran Devi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Arun Kumar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Sanjay Singh Tiger (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Vijayendra Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Rameshwar Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2000: Vijayendra Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rameshwar Prasad (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

1990: Sonadhari Singh Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Sonadhari Singh Yadav (Lok Dal)

1980: Sidh Nath Rai (Congress)

1977: Ram Dayal Singh (Janata Party)

