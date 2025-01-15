Boiler explosion in Samastipur factory: One dead, eight injured, factory walls reduced to rubble

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boiler explosion in Samastipur factory.

A major accident occurred in Samastipur after a boiler explosion at an aluminum factory in the Vaini police station area. The explosion claimed the life of one worker and left eight others injured. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, and chaos ensued at the factory following the incident.

Meanwhile, SDO Dilip Kumar reacted and said, "The blast happened due to a rise in the temperature of the boiler while working. There is one causality, and 3 factory workers were injured and are being treated in a hospital. 4-5 factory workers were present at the spot where this incident happened. We are working to identify the person who died in the accident."

Factory walls reduced to rubble

Videos from the site reveal the devastating aftermath, with the area around the boiler reduced to rubble. Rescue operations are underway as police and administrative teams have reached the spot. Efforts are ongoing to ensure no one remains trapped under the debris.

Previous incidents raise safety concerns

This incident brings back memories of a similar tragedy in December 2021, when a boiler explosion in a Muzaffarpur factory led to seven deaths and several injuries. At the time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The current accident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety protocols in Bihar. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion. Further updates are awaited.