Bihar: RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh's representative shot in Patna's Bihta, Police begin investigation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a representative of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC was shot by unknown assailants in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ajay Singh -- representative of RJD MLC Kartikeya Singh. Following the incident, police and a forensic team (FSL) rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation. According to the police, they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of the ongoing investigation. The incident has caused a stir in the locality, spreading panic among residents.

In an official statement, Patna Police informed on 'X' (formerly Twitter) that an unidentified group shot a man in the leg in Bihta. "The police team responded immediately, reaching the spot and taking the injured to the hospital. The victim is reported to be out of danger. Police are working with the FSL team, reviewing CCTV footage, and actively investigating the case from multiple angles," it added.

RJD leader shot at in Bihar during morning walk

In a similar incident on October 3, an RJD leader was injured in Bihar's Munger district when unidentified gunmen fired at him while he was on a morning walk. The attack on Pankaj Yadav, a state general secretary of the RJD, took place in Safiabad locality, a police official said. Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar said.

According to preliminary investigations, the attackers were professional criminals of Navtolia locality where a search operation was being carried out by the police, Kumar said. Meanwhile, the RJD, which is the principal opposition party in the state, trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government.

ALSO READ: Jan Suraaj Party aims to take Bihar among top ten states in a decade: Prashant Kishor | EXCLUSIVE