Ramnagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Nand Kishor Ram and RJD's Subodh Kumar locked in close contest

The Ramnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 2 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat; it is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Ramnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran (West) Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,90,756 voters in the Ramnagar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94,474 voters were male and 95,663 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 472 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2020 was 321 (309 were men and 12 were women).

In 2020, Bhaghirathi Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Ram of the Congress with a margin of 15,796 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress party.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ramnagar constituency was 1,71,236. Out of this, 85,262 voters were male and 85,270 were female. There were 704 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2015 was 86 (58 were men and 28 were women).

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Ramnagar

The voter turnout in Ramnagar was 69.62 per cent.

Main Parties and Candidates in Ramnagar

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nand Kishor Ram, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Subodh Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Pappu Kumar Ranjan are the main candidates in the Ramnagar constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Ramnagar Assembly Elections: What happened in Ramnagar in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhaghirathi Devi won the seat with a margin of 15,796 votes. She was polled 75,423 votes with a vote share of 39.57%. Bhaghirathi defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Ram, who got 59,627 votes (31.28%). BYPP candidate Subodh Kumar stood third with 26,063 votes (13.67%). NOTA was in the fourth position with 4,456 votes (2.34%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,157.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhaghirathi Devi won the seat. She was polled 82,166 votes with a vote share of 48.05%. Congress candidate Purnmasi Ram got 64,178 (37.53%) and was the runner-up. Bhaghirathi defeated Ram by a margin of 17,988 votes. NCP candidate Subodh Kumar came in third with 9,488 votes (5.55%), and None of the Above (NOTA) was in the fourth position with 3,195 votes (1.87%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,67,802.

Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

2015- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

2010- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

October, 2005- Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP)

February, 2005- Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP)

2000- Chandra Prasad Ray (BJP)

1995- Ram Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990- Chander Mohan Rai (BJP)

1985- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1980- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1977- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1972- Narayan Vikram Shah (NCO)

