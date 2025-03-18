Rajesh Kumar appointed Bihar Congress chief, replaces Akhilesh Prasad Singh amid reports of internal rift The Congress party has appointed Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar as the new President of its Bihar unit, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The move comes amid internal tensions and dissatisfaction over Singh's leadership.

Rajesh Kumar, the sitting MLA from Kutumba, has been appointed as the new President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The decision was announced by AICC General Secretary and senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal. This leadership change comes in the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction within the party over Singh’s handling of organisational matters and outreach efforts.

Akhilesh Singh’s removal follows internal criticism

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and influential Bhumihar leader, had recently expressed displeasure over how party affairs were being managed in the state. He had publicly criticised the execution of key outreach programs, which many believe contributed to the decision to remove him from the post. Singh had also faced criticism for allegedly prioritising his personal political interests, including his role during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and seat-sharing discussions with the RJD.

Rajesh Kumar's elevation seen as strategic Dalit outreach

Rajesh Kumar’s name had been earlier proposed by former Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das but was overlooked due to political calculations. His appointment now is being viewed as an effort by the Congress to strengthen its hold among Dalit communities and bring a fresh perspective to the party's state leadership.

Impact on Congress-RJD alliance dynamics

The change in leadership is expected to influence the Congress party’s approach toward its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), especially in the context of upcoming elections and seat-sharing negotiations. With Kumar at the helm, the Congress is likely to attempt a course correction and reenergise its base in Bihar's evolving political landscape.