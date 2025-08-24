Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav ride Bullet during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar; Tej Pratap takes a jibe The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Purnea (Bihar):

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, were seen riding a bullet bike on the eighth day of their "Vote Adhikaar Yatra" at Purnea in poll-bound Bihar on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were seen riding motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar's Purnea district, with people lining the streets to see the two leaders. The two leaders rode motorcycles during the 'Yatra', which seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Won't allow anyone to steal votes in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in poll-bound Bihar and said that the two were working in a partnership against the opposition parties.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Araria, Gandhi asserted that the opposition won't allow anyone to steal votes in Bihar. He also said that the poll body should provide the correct voters' list in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

"Our entire pressure is to change the behaviour of the Election Commission and we will not leave it. We will not let you steal the election in Bihar. You stole in Maharashtra. You stole in Haryana. In Karnataka, we clearly showed that votes were stolen. We will not let it happen here," Gandhi said.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Election Commission is no longer Election Commission. It has become Godi Aayog. Now the Election Commission, is working like a cell of BJP party, a worker of BJP. To save democracy, to save the constitution, to save the right to vote and to save the existence of the people, Rahul Gandhi ji and all of us have set out on this yatra. And one thing is clear on this yatra that we have also visited rural areas at the ground level. The credibility of the Election Commission has ended..."

Tej Pratap takes a jibe

Sacked RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav launched a scathing attack on his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, questioning their connect with ordinary people. He said that during elections, most leaders focus only on their own ambitions. "Tejashwi and Rahul are carrying out their yatras, but we want to walk through the small village pathways," he remarked.

Positioning himself as a people's leader, Tej Pratap claimed, "The people of Bihar already know who the real second Lalu is. We are grassroots leaders, not those who fly in helicopters. These leaders travel in AC cars, avoid shaking hands with the public, and yet call themselves people’s leaders."

He added that his style of politics is grounded in accessibility. "Father always said we don’t want smart cities, we want smart villages. Unlike others, we give our numbers to the people so they can reach us directly. Our door is always open to the public," he said.

