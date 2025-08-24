Won't allow anyone to steal votes in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe at SIR Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Addressing a joint press conference with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Araria, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that the opposition won't allow anyone to steal votes in Bihar. He also said that the poll body should provide the correct voters' list in Bihar.

Araria:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in poll-bound Bihar and said that the two were working in a partnership against the opposition parties.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Araria, Gandhi asserted that the opposition won't allow anyone to steal votes in Bihar. He also said that the poll body should provide the correct voters' list in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

"Our entire pressure is to change the behaviour of the Election Commission and we will not leave it. We will not let you steal the election in Bihar. You stole in Maharashtra. You stole in Haryana. In Karnataka, we clearly showed that votes were stolen. We will not let it happen here," Gandhi said.

'EC failed to provide answer'

Continuing his attack on the Election Commission, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the poll body has failed to provide answers to him over his 'voter chori' allegations. He claimed the poll body is not neutral, and the ECI, Election Commissioner and the BJP are working in tandem.

"Election Commission said that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit and if he does not give the affidavit, we will not accept it. After a few days, Anurag Thakur holds a similar press conference. But the Election Commission does not ask for an affidavit," he said.

'Various ideas for farmers'

During the presser, the former Congress president was also asked about the Mahagathbandhan's poll manifesto, to which he replied that they have several ideas for the farmers. Gandhi said their basic idea is to protect the farmers, and their manifesto committee is working on it.

He also asserted that all parties of the Mahagathbandhan are working unitedly to win the Bihar elections.

'Voter Adhikar Yatra successful'

Gandhi also said that his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is extremely successful and people are joining it organically. "It is clear that whatever we said about vote theft, crores of people of Bihar, believe and accept it. That is why you are seeing this response," he said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra began from Sasaram on August 17 and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. Congress aims to gather support against the SIR driver in Bihar through this rally.