Two Pakistani nationals found on Bihar voter list; names set for removal after MHA flags issue Their names came to light during an investigation by the Ministry of Home Affairs into foreign nationals overstaying their visa period. These two women were registered as voters in Bhagalpur district.

Bhagalpur:

Two women from Pakistan, who entered India in 1956, have been found listed as voters in Bihar and were even verified during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which is underway in the state ahead of assembly polls. Their names came to light during an investigation by the Ministry of Home Affairs into foreign nationals overstaying their visa period.

The two women were identified in Bhagalpur district. Authorities have initiated an investigation and begun the process to remove their names from the electoral roll.

“I verified them during the SIR. I received a letter from the department with their passport numbers, which I cross-checked. We have been asked to remove their names. One of their names is Imrana Khanam... She was not in a condition to talk; she is old and unwell. As per the orders of the department, I filled out the form and began the process of removing her name. Her passport is of 1956, and she got her visa in 1958. She is from Pakistan... The next step of the investigation will be carried out by the department... I received a notice from the Home Ministry on 11 August," Booth Level Officer Farzana Khanam said while talking to the media.

Reacting over this, Bhagalpur DM Naval Kishor Chaudhary said Form 7 has been filled for the deletion of their names from the voter list.

"As per information, her name was found to be in the voter list and after verification, Form 7 has been filled for her name deletion. After due process and investigation, her name will be deleted," he said.

Bihar SIR

The Election Commission is conducting a revision of the voter list to remove ‘ineligible’ from Bihar voter list ahead of the assembly election. The exercise attracted a lot of criticism as the Opposition parties claimed the poll body was selectively removing people from the list at the behest of BJP.

Several PILs were filed in the Supreme Court against SIR and hearings on the issue are underway.

Rahul’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, the flagbearer of ardent campaign against the Election Commission, kickstarted a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar to ‘safeguard’ the voting rights of the people. He has also been joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rahul will cover 1300 km distance and 23 districts during his Yatra.