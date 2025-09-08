Raghunathpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Harishankar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party with a margin of 17,965 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Raghunathpur is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Harishankar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party with a margin of 17,965 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Raghunathpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,967,80 voters in the Raghunathpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,522,83 voters were male and 1,444,88 were female. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 927 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghunathpur in 2020 was 987 (982 men and 5 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghunathpur constituency was 2,657,11. Out of this, 1,411,82 voters were male and 1,245,19 were female. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 297 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghunathpur in 2015 was 442 (275 men and 167 women).

Raghunathpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghunathpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raghunathpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Raghunathpur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 17,965 votes (11.64 %). He was polled 67,757 votes with a vote share of 42.66%. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh, who got 49,792 votes ( 31.35%). Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Rajeshwar Chauhan stood third with 26,162 votes (16.47%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Harishankar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 10,622 votes (7.52 %). He was polled 61,042 votes with a vote share of 41.98%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 50,420 votes (34.67%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Amarnath Yadav stood third with 16,714 votes (11.49%).

2020: Hari Shankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Hari Shankar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Vikram Kunwar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Jagmato Devi (Janata Dal United)

2005: Jagmato Devi (Independent)

2000: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1995: Vikram Kunwar (Janata Dal)

1990: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1985: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1980: Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)

1977: Vikram Kunwar (Janata Party)

1972: Shreenivas Singh (Congress)

1969: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

1967: Ramdev Sinha (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

1957: Ramdev Sinha (Praja Socialist Party)

1952: Ram Nandan Yadav (Congress)

Raghunathpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,588,40 or 53.52% in the Raghunathpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,454,13 or 54.73%.