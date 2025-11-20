Prashant Kishor observes ‘maun upvas’ at Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram in Bihar | Video Prashant Kishor, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".

Patna:

On a day when Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 10th term, Jan Suraaj Party chief and political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor observed a day-long silent fast called as ‘maun upvas’. He visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued by the Jan Suraaj Party.

Prashant Kishor known for great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi

Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

The development comes at a time when JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In all, 27 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA. The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Nitish Kumar among 10 longest-serving CMs in India

He is among the 10 longest-serving CMs in the country and has been in power for 19 years. In the recently held polls, the NDA stormed back to power in the eastern state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

