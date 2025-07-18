Prashant Kishor injured during Bihar rally, returns to Patna without addressing crowd in Arrah The incident occurred during the "Bihar Badlav Sabha" when Prashant Kishor was interacting with people while leaning onto a moving car. He was rushed to a hospital in Arrah, where doctors advised immediate medical attention and referred him to Patna.

Patna:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor sustained an injury in his ribs during a public rally in Bihar's Arrah on Friday. The incident occurred during the "Bihar Badlav Sabha" when Kishor was interacting with people while leaning onto a moving car. Amidst the overwhelming crowd, he was pushed and reportedly hit the door of the vehicle near his ribs, said his party leaders. He was then rushed to a hospital in Arrah, where doctors advised immediate medical attention and referred him to Patna. Following this, he returned without delivering his speech.

Massive crowds flock to his rallies

Prashant Kishor is currently on a state-wide padyatra (foot march) across Bihar. His political outfit, Jan Suraaj, is preparing to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. His rallies have been drawing huge crowds from various regions. Recently, the party appointed former BJP MP Uday Singh as its first national president, while Kishor has chosen not to take any formal position within the party. So far, Kishor has completed 665 days of padyatra, covering 2,697 villages, 235 blocks, and 1,319 panchayats, engaging with people across the grassroots.

Called voter list revision a conspiracy

Earlier, on July 16, while addressing a gathering in Kishanganj, Kishor slammed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, calling it a "conspiracy" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He assured that Jan Suraaj would stand by those whose names have been unfairly removed from the electoral rolls.

It is to be noted here that Kishor's nine-month-old party is trying to carve out a stronghold among Bihar’s Muslim voters -- a community traditionally aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He also took a sharp jibe at the RJD, indirectly referencing its lantern symbol and saying, “The RJD has treated Muslims as nothing more than kerosene for lighting its lantern. But the community has endured enough.”

ALSO READ: Manish Kashyap joins Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party ahead of Bihar Assembly elections