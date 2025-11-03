PM Modi rakes up Lalu's Halloween video in Saharsa, says 'RJD busy celebrating international festivals' Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Saharsa for celebrating Halloween while dismissing Hindu festivals in the past.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for celebrating Halloween. He accused the Opposition of staying busing in “international festivals.”

"Congress-RJD are experts in disrespecting our faith. RJD leader called Mahakumbh ‘faaltu’, while the Congress ‘naamdar’ termed Chhath Mahaparv as 'drama'. Those who disrespect Chhath must be punished by you so severely that no one dares to repeat it again," said PM Modi.

Lalu Yadav celebrates Halloween

The issue stems after Rohini Acharya, Yadav's daughter, shared pictures and videos on X (previously Twitter) of the RJD patriarch celebrating Halloween. "Happy Halloween to everyone," Acharya said while sharing the pictures and the videos that showed Yadav playing with his grandchildren, who were dressed up on the occasion of Halloween.

Vikas vs Vinas

The Prime Minister further accused the RJD-Congress alliance of being disconnected from development. He said, “NDA ki pehchan Vikas se hai aur RJD and Congress ki pehchan Vinash hain.” He reminded citizens how leaders of RJD once mocked initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, urging reflection on how India’s daughters were insulted.

PM Modi praised Bihar’s women for their achievements, including India’s women’s cricket team, saying,

“Our daughters have made us proud, they have scripted history.”

‘Jungle Raj’ and lawlessness

PM Modi recalled the “Jungle Raj” era under RJD in Bihar, highlighting the lawlessness and fear prevalent at the time. He said, “Your parents witnessed a time when even our protectors were not safe. Officers, contractors, and businessmen lived in fear.” He cited an incident involving Saharsa DSP Satyapal Singh, who faced resistance while acting against Jungle Raj supporters, emphasizing that law enforcement was unsafe under the previous government.

The Prime Minister praised the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for ending Jungle Raj and bringing good governance to Bihar. Modi said the NDA’s focus is on development, security, and welfare, contrasting it with the corruption, cruelty, and mismanagement he attributes to the RJD-Congress rule.

He urged public vigilance, especially for women and girls, and reiterated the need to remain united in supporting Bihar’s growth and security.