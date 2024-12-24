PG medical student at IGIMS Patna commits suicide, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

Aryan Kumar, a second-year postgraduate student in the Radiology Department at IGIMS, Patna, was found dead by suicide at his Shivaji Nagar residence in the Digha police station area. The incident occurred while his parents were out of town. Aryan reportedly used a towel to hang himself from a kitchen ceiling hook.

Upon receiving the information, the Digha police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the scene to investigate. Aryan’s body has been sent to PMCH Patna for post-mortem examination. The reason for the suicide remains unclear at this stage.

Police statement on incident

DSP (Law & Order) Dinesh Kumar Pandey stated, "We were informed this afternoon about a youth committing suicide. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that Aryan Kumar, aged approximately 29, has taken his own life. His parents were out of town at the time of the incident."

Sequence of events

According to friends, Aryan returned to his family home from his rented apartment around 9 PM the previous night. On the morning of the incident, calls from his family went unanswered. Concerned, the family contacted tenants in the house, who attempted to open the door but found it locked. Aryan’s friends were then called, and after multiple failed attempts to get a response, the door was forcibly opened. Aryan was found hanging in the kitchen.

Family and background

Aryan’s father is a retired banker, while his mother is a schoolteacher in Supaul. No suicide note was discovered at the scene, and only Aryan’s mobile phone was recovered.The police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the suicide. Friends and colleagues are being interviewed for any possible leads.