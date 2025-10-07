Pawan Singh denies blocking wife's entry, cites election pressure from her in Facebook post In a viral video, Jyoti Singh was seen crying and confronting police, asserting that she was being stopped from meeting her husband. She also claimed that Singh had filed an FIR against her.

Patna:

Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh has responded to his wife’s claim that she was stopped from entering his house in Lucknow. In a viral video, Jyoti Singh was seen crying and confronting police, asserting that she was being stopped from meeting her husband.

Replying over the row, Singh said Jyoti was respectfully hosted and they both held talks for over 1.30 hours. He also said Jyoti had been adamant over contesting election and was seeking his help.

“I have always believed one thing in life — that the people are like God to me. Would I ever hurt the sentiments of those very people who have brought me to where I am today? Jyoti Singh ji, is it not true that yesterday morning you came to my society, and I respectfully invited you to my home, where we spoke for about an hour and a half? During our entire conversation, you kept repeating just one request — that I somehow get you to contest the elections, which is beyond my capacity,” Singh said in a Facebook post.

Pawan Singh defends himself

Reacting over the presence of police, Pawan Singh said it was done to prevent any untoward incident.

“A false impression was spread in society that I had called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were already present there since morning to ensure that whatever happened would take place in their presence, so that no untoward incident could occur—whether by the people who came with you or by anyone else,” he added.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/PAWAN SINGH)Pawan Singh responds over wife's allegations in Facebook post

Jyoti Singh alleges FIR and forced removal from husband’s house

On Monday, Jyoti claimed that Singh had filed an FIR against her and the police were present at the actor’s house to take her away.

“I have come to my husband Pawan Singh’s house. He has filed an FIR against me. Now the police have come to take me away. What crime have I committed?” she said in the video.

A policewoman responds that Jyoti had also filed a complaint of assault. Jyoti immediately denies this, stating, “I have not said anything like that.”

Jyoti’s Facebook message before visit

Jyoti posted a message for Pawan Singh on Facebook before visiting his house.

“Dear husband, Mr. Pawan Singh, I am coming to your residence in Lucknow tomorrow to meet you and your family. I will wait for you there for two days,” the post read.