Patna SDM among 14 IAS officers transferred major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar | Check list

IAS officers transferred: In a major reshuffle, the Bihar government on Wednesday (August 28) transferred 14 IAS officers, appointing new Deputy Development Commissioners (DDCs) in 11 districts and assigning 3 IAS officers as commissioners in municipal corporations.
The General Administration Department has issued a notification regarding these changes. Among those transferred is Patna SDM Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar, who was mistakenly hit by a constable with a stick during the Bharat Bandh.
List of transferred IAS officers
- Sumit Kumar, the City Commissioner of Saran, Chapra, has been reassigned as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for the District Council of West Champaran, Bettiah.
- Preeti, previously the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Khagaria's District Council, is now appointed as the City Commissioner of Bhagalpur.
- Naveen Kumar, formerly the City Commissioner of Muzaffarpur, has been transferred to the role of Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Gaya's District Council.
- Yatendra Kumar Pal, who served as the Municipal Commissioner of Rohtas, Sasaram, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Saran's District Council in Chapra.
- Vikram Virkar, who held the position of Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Bhojpur's District Council in Ara, has been reassigned as the Municipal Commissioner of Muzaffarpur.
- Priyanka Rani, previously the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer for Saran's District Council in Chapra, has been transferred to the same position in Nawada.
- Deepak Kumar Mishra, the former Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Nawada's District Council, is now the Municipal Commissioner of Nalanda.
- Shrestha Anupam, who served as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Motihari Sadar, has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Muzaffarpur's District Council.
- Abhishek Palasia, previously the Sub-Divisional Officer of Bihar Sharif, Nalanda, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Khagaria's District Council.
- Dr. Anupama Singh, who held the role of Sub-Divisional Officer in Bagaha, West Champaran, Bettiah, has been reassigned as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Bhojpur's Zila Parishad in Ara.
- Chandrima Anri, the former Sub-Divisional Officer of Mahua, Vaishali, has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Purnia's Zila Parishad.
- Pradeep Singh, previously the Sub-Divisional Officer of Danapur, Patna, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Bhagalpur's Zila Parishad.
- Kumar Nishant Vivek, who served as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Sonpur, Saran, has been transferred as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Gopalganj's Zila Parishad.
- Srikant Kundalik Khandekar, formerly the Sub-Divisional Officer of Patna Sadar, Patna, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Nalanda's Zila Parishad.
