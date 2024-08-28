Patna SDM among 14 IAS officers transferred major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

IAS officers transferred: In a major reshuffle, the Bihar government on Wednesday (August 28) transferred 14 IAS officers, appointing new Deputy Development Commissioners (DDCs) in 11 districts and assigning 3 IAS officers as commissioners in municipal corporations.

The General Administration Department has issued a notification regarding these changes. Among those transferred is Patna SDM Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar, who was mistakenly hit by a constable with a stick during the Bharat Bandh.

List of transferred IAS officers

Sumit Kumar, the City Commissioner of Saran, Chapra, has been reassigned as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for the District Council of West Champaran, Bettiah. Preeti, previously the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Khagaria's District Council, is now appointed as the City Commissioner of Bhagalpur. Naveen Kumar, formerly the City Commissioner of Muzaffarpur, has been transferred to the role of Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Gaya's District Council. Yatendra Kumar Pal, who served as the Municipal Commissioner of Rohtas, Sasaram, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Saran's District Council in Chapra. Vikram Virkar, who held the position of Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Bhojpur's District Council in Ara, has been reassigned as the Municipal Commissioner of Muzaffarpur. Priyanka Rani, previously the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Executive Officer for Saran's District Council in Chapra, has been transferred to the same position in Nawada. Deepak Kumar Mishra, the former Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Nawada's District Council, is now the Municipal Commissioner of Nalanda. Shrestha Anupam, who served as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Motihari Sadar, has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Muzaffarpur's District Council. Abhishek Palasia, previously the Sub-Divisional Officer of Bihar Sharif, Nalanda, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Khagaria's District Council. Dr. Anupama Singh, who held the role of Sub-Divisional Officer in Bagaha, West Champaran, Bettiah, has been reassigned as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Bhojpur's Zila Parishad in Ara. Chandrima Anri, the former Sub-Divisional Officer of Mahua, Vaishali, has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Purnia's Zila Parishad. Pradeep Singh, previously the Sub-Divisional Officer of Danapur, Patna, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Bhagalpur's Zila Parishad. Kumar Nishant Vivek, who served as the Sub-Divisional Officer of Sonpur, Saran, has been transferred as the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Gopalganj's Zila Parishad. Srikant Kundalik Khandekar, formerly the Sub-Divisional Officer of Patna Sadar, Patna, is now the Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Nalanda's Zila Parishad.

Also Read: Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra, NDA candidates, elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Also Read: Bihar: Stampede-like situation at Patna's ISKCON temple during Janmashtami celebration | VIDEO