Body of BSF officer killed in Pakistan firing arrives in Patna, son says 'govt should give such a reply...' The body of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, killed in Pakistani firing along the RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Patna on Monday. His son, Imran Raza, expressed pride in his father's sacrifice while calling for a strong response against Pakistan.

Patna:

As the tricolor-draped coffin of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz arrived at Patna airport on Monday, his son, Imran Raza, stood silently, holding back tears. The 50-year-old officer was killed in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector, a volatile region that has seen some of the fiercest cross-border exchanges in recent weeks.

Imran, his eyes reflecting a mix of grief and pride, spoke briefly to reporters gathered at the airport. "I am proud of my father and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country," he said. Recalling their last conversation, Imran added, "I last spoke to him at 5:30 am on May 10. He had suffered an injury to his right leg. Despite the pain, he assured me he was fine. I never imagined it would be our last conversation."

Sub-inspector Imtiaz succumbed to his injuries later that evening, becoming one of the latest Indian soldiers to fall in a conflict that has claimed countless lives over decades. The RS Pura sector, where he was posted, has been a hotspot for cross-border skirmishes, especially amid the recent escalation that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

At the airport, security personnel paid their final respects, presenting a guard of honour before the officer’s remains were escorted to his ancestral village of Narayanpur in Bihar’s Saran district. His final rites, to be performed with full state honours, will be held later today.

Tejashwi Yadav, Dilip Jaiswal among politicians to pay respect

Several political leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, and senior administrative officers, were present to pay their respects. Yadav, addressing reporters, said, "Sub-inspector Imtiaz was killed while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. We are safe today because of bravehearts like him. The country will always remember their sacrifice."

His son Imran, still grappling with the loss, called for a firm response to Pakistan. "Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson. Our government should give such a befitting reply that no son has to lose his father again," he said.

State Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar echoed the sentiment, saying, "Mohammed Imtiaz's sacrifice did not go in vain... Our brave soldiers have avenged his sacrifice."

(With inputs from PTI)