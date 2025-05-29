From Chhath Puja depiction to Madhubani art | Know key features of Patna airport's new terminal Patna airport new terminal: Passengers can enjoy VIP lounges, cafeterias, and various commercial spaces. The new terminal is built to handle 4,500 passengers daily, boosting annual capacity from 25 lakh to 1 crore.

Patna:

The much-awaited new terminal at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport is now ready and scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 (Thursday). Developed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore, this modern facility spans 65,155 square meters, making it several times larger than the existing terminal.

Designed to transform air travel in Bihar, the terminal is equipped with-

54 check-in counters.

5 aerobridges.

8 X-ray baggage scanners.

5 baggage conveyor belts.

Multi-level parking- G+5 multilevel car parking with a commercial floor on top is connected to the terminal.

Terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, including inline XBIS machines for baggage security.

Passengers can also enjoy VIP lounges, cafeterias, and various commercial spaces. The new terminal is built to handle 4,500 passengers daily, boosting annual capacity from 25 lakh to 1 crore. Flight operations are also expected to more than double, increasing from 34 to 75 daily flights.

The terminal’s architectural design draws deeply from Bihar’s cultural heritage, taking cues from 'Madhubani art' and the ancient Nalanda University. Inside, travellers will see artistic depictions of 'Chhath Puja', Lord Buddha, Mahavira, and the Patna Sahib Gurudwara, giving the terminal a rich and distinctly local traditional identity.

Adding to the visual grandeur is a 100-foot-high Indian tricolour, now a prominent feature on the airport campus. A special area dedicated to Jayaprakash Narayan, the airport’s namesake, serves as a tribute to the iconic leader. This world-class facility is poised to significantly enhance passenger experience and air connectivity for Bihar.

The new terminal building at Patna Airport incorporates architectural elements inspired by Bihar's cultural heritage and Nalanda University, while also embracing modern, sustainable design principles. The design was created by Singapore-based firm, Meinhardt, and executed by Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCC).

1. Traditional elements

The design draws inspiration from the landscape of Bihar, including the square forms of Nalanda University, and is adorned with Madhubani paintings, murals related to Buddhism, Chhath festival, and Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib.

2. Modern design

The terminal building is a two-story structure with a modern aesthetic, incorporating features like 54 check-in counters, five passenger boarding bridges, and five conveyor belts.

3. Sustainable design

The terminal has earned a four-star GRIHA rating for its energy efficiency.

4. Enhanced capacity

The new terminal is designed to handle 4,500 passengers during peak hours and increase the airport's annual passenger capacity from 3 million to 10 million.

5. Interior design

The interior will feature Madhubani paintings, murals on Buddhist heritage (including the Bodhi tree, Gautam Buddha, and Bodhi temple), and life-size wall paintings related to Chhath and Takhat Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib Gurdwara.

Bihta Airport foundation stone laying ceremony

On Thursday, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Bihta Airport, located 35 km from Patna. Designed for larger aircraft, the new airport will span 68,000 square meters over 116 acres, with the capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour and 50 lakh annually.

Prime Minister will also launch and lay the foundation and inauguration for over 16 mega projects worth Rs 50,000 crore. PM Modi will lay the foundation of Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant, Aurangabad- Rs 29,947.91 crore. It will generate 1,500 MW, becoming NTPC’s second-largest power plant in Bihar.

He will also inaugurate the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane highway (Rs 5519 crore), NH-27 Gopalganj grade improvement (249 crore), Sasaram-Anugrah Narayan Road automatic rail signalling (Rs 43 crore), third railway line between Son Nagar–Muhammadganj (65 km) worth Rs 1,338 crore, hostel and staff quarters at JNV Jehanabad (Rs 8 crore).