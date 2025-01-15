Pashupati Paras, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, gets Lalu's nod to join Grand Alliance in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Pashupati Paras gets Lalu's nod to join Grand Alliance in Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has started making efforts to strengthen the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance. In the latest development, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday arrived at the residence of Pashupati Paras, brother of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. During the meeting, he got nod from Lalu Yadav to join the mahagathbandhan.

However, on being asked about joining the mahagathbandhan, Paras said that saying anything would be a bit early. Paras said, "I have an old relationship and family relationship with Lalu Prasad Yadav, wherever we meet, I welcome him respectfully, he is our respected leader, elder brother... It would be too early to say anything in this regard."

On the contrary, when Lalu Yadav was asked about the same he replied positively. Regarding Nitish Kumar's absence, Paras said, "On this auspicious occasion (Makar Sankranti), I invited people from all parties including NDA, RJD, Communist, Congress and I requested them to come for the feast. People from all parties came. I had also invited the Chief Minister but he did not come, so ask him."

Paras was also asked about whether the door of NDA is closed now, Paras said that there were still 10 months left before the elections, and nothing can be said right now.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly are due in late 2025. The ruling NDA, comprising Nitish Kumar's JDU, BJP, Chirag Pawan's LJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, has announced to fight the polls under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

"In 2020, we contested after announcing (Kumar as the NDA's chief ministerial face) and, till date, we have considered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only (as the NDA leader in Bihar). In future also, we will contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi," Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary had said last month.