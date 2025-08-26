Paroo Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Ashok Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Shankar Prasad with a margin of 14,698 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Paroo Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 97 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Paroo is part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ashok Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Shankar Prasad with a margin of 14,698 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Veena Devi won from the Vaishali Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 89,634 votes by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Paroo Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Paroo Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,139,20 voters in the Paroo constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,653,28 voters were male and 1,485,84 were female. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 865 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paroo in 2020 was 801 (780 men and 21 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Paroo constituency was 2,776,01. Out of this, 1,483,72 voters were male and 1,29,225 were female. Four voter belonged to the third gender. There were 849 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paroo in 2015 was 1,134 (1,089 men and 45 women).

Paroo Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Paroo constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Paroo Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Paroo Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Paroo Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the seat with a margin of 14,698 votes (7.84%). He was polled 77,392 votes with a vote share of 40.92%. He defeated Independent candidate Shankar Prasad, who got 62,694 votes (33.15%). Congress candidate Anunay Sinha stood third with 13,861 votes (7.33%) and RLSP candidate Madan Chaudhary was in the fourth position with just 7,281 votes (3.85%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the seat. He was polled 80,445 votes with a vote share of 48.21%. Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Shankar Prasad got 66,906 (40.10%) and was the runner-up. Rai defeated Singh by a margin of 13,539 votes or 8.41%.

2020: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Mithilesh Prasad Yadavh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Mithilesh Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Mithilesh Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Virendra Kumar Singh (Independent)

1985: Usha Singh (Lokdal)

1980: Nitishwar Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1977: Shyam Kumar Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Virendra Kumar Singh (Congress)

1969: Virendra Kumar Singh (Congress)

1967: Shiv Sharan Singh (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Chandu Ram (Congress)

1957: Nawal Kishore Sinha (Congress)

1957: Chandu Ram (Congress)

Paroo Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,891,20 or 60.24% in the Paroo Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,668,55 or 60.11%.